Tuesday’s Headlines Need Help

  • Repairing the transportation infrastructure destroyed by Hurricane Ian will cost billions. (Politico)
  • Hot-rod drivers killed two people during an unsanctioned car show last week. (Jalopnik)
  • The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority can be fixed, and here’s how. (Commonwealth)
  • Halfway to its target date for eliminating traffic deaths, Seattle has never been further away from Vision Zero. (Seattle Met)
  • New Jersey is establishing a Vision Zero task force. (Globe)
  • Milwaukee County is cutting bus service as federal funds run out. (Journal-Sentinel)
  • Detroit bike-share MoGo is now available at Belle Isle. (Axios)
  • A new QR code will help SEPTA keep Philadelphia trains and buses clean. (WHYY)
  • Atlanta transit agency MARTA wants to turn the land around a train station into a dense mixed-use development. (AJC)
  • Believe it or not, Las Vegas could one day become a walkable city. (Weekly)
  • Here’s how one Oregon teacher convinced his kids to bike to school. (Route Fifty)

