Tuesday’s Headlines Need Help

What is Vision Zero? Simply put, it’s a recognition that traffic fatalities are preventable, and a commitment to ensure that no one is killed in traffic. Cities that adopt Vision Zero set out to end traffic deaths within a specific time frame. In America, a few cities have publicly committed to Vision Zero. So how […]
20 is plenty for Seattle. The City Council voted unanimously yesterday to lower speed limits on residential streets to 20 miles per hour. On all other streets, the default speed limit will be 25 mph, though speed limits may vary on major roadways. The change is part of the city’s Vision Zero effort, aimed at eliminating […]