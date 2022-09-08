Epic 150-Kid ‘Bike Bus’ Shows America a Better Way to Get to School

A viral video of hundreds of students biking to school together shows how to give more kids the opportunity to get to school on their own two wheels.

On Thursday, friend of Streetsblog and Portland public school teacher Sam Balto wowed Twitter with his video of a “Bike Bus” event he’d organized, which brought together roughly 150 young riders to keep each other safe on their shared journey to Alameda Elementary in the Oregon metropolis. Though they’re growing increasingly popular in countries around the world, Bike Buses are still relatively rare in the U.S., and usually involve only a small group of riders, rather than enough youngsters to fill a modest commercial jet.

At this point I have nothing to say. The #BikeBus is it!! 150 kids which is 27% of students at Alameda Elementary participated today. I am speechless. pic.twitter.com/qqLx3XaNsh — Sam Balto (@CoachBalto) September 7, 2022

Balto says this adorable junior version of a Critical Mass ride attracted a stunning 27 percent of the school’s student population, and that other kids may have ridden to school separately, too. By contrast, only 10 percent of all U.S. kids either biked or walked to school in 2009, the last year for which data is available — and given the increasingly child-hostile megacars that have saturated U.S. roads since then, the number is likely even lower now.

Early data from the Bike Bus Questionare 40% of students are driven to school on non #BikeBus days. That is a very significant stat. The Bike Bus is Climate Action. pic.twitter.com/Tx2PioGHFl — Sam Balto (@CoachBalto) June 11, 2022

Balto credits much of the impressive turnout for his Bike Bus to the magic of biking itself, though his and his colleagues’ dedicated work deserves a hat tip, too. The event happens every Wednesday, and school staff regularly follows up with families to make sure the event is inclusive and they know how to participate.

“I think students and families are showing up in such numbers because biking with friends is fun and they enjoy the freedom bikes provide,” he said. “Parents love seeing their children being a part of the school community.”

Balto emphasizes Bike Buses don’t need to be large, and that even just a few families can easily start a kiddie convoy of their own by creating a simple route and a list of meet-up times on a shared email chain or Google Drive. Though for those efforts to really take off, policymakers should get involve, too — particularly when it comes to addressing the structural reasons why more kids don’t already bike or walk to school, like dangerous roads and vehicles.