Wednesday’s Headlines Feel Insecure

One in four U.S. adults suffers from “transportation security,” meaning they can’t always freely move around to work, school or other destinations. While those with low incomes or who rely on transit are affected the most, including Black and Hispanic residents, owning a car is no guarantee of security, either. (Washington Center for Equitable Growth)
Almost three-quarters of transit agencies say they’ve had to cut back service because they can’t hire enough operators. A new union report suggests raising pay and dealing with workplace issues like riders’ aggressive behavior. (Smart Cities Dive)
The U.S. DOT is awarding $500 million in grants for innovative transportation technology projects. (Route Fifty)
The Hummer EV may lack tailpipe emissions, but the 9,000 behemoth is still as deadly to pedestrians and disastrous for the environment as its gas-guzzling ancestors. (Fast Company)
Former EPA administrator Gina McCarthy, now the first-ever national climate advisor, says she’s seen a sea change in climate policy under the Biden administration. (New York Times)
Streetsblog is singing the praises of roundabouts during National Roundabout Week Sept. 19-23.
Boston’s Orange Line will reopen on schedule, and the head of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority sees it as a turning point for the embattled agency. (CommonWealth)
Washington, D.C. lowered speed limits on some major corridors, but neighborhood advocates say streets also need redesigned infrastructure to slow down drivers (Post). Other proposed legislation would restrict right turns on red and allow cyclists to treat red lights like yield signs (Washingtonian).
Pedestrian deaths in Kansas City rose 37 percent from 2010-2020, in large part because of crumbling or nonexistent infrastructure. The city has $150 million to fix sidewalks, but won’t complete the initial list until 2025 and needs $1 billion to fix them all. (Beacon)
New articulated buses that run on renewable diesel fuel are now in service in Portland on a new TriMet bus rapid transit line. (Oregon Public Broadcasting)
Sportscaster Erin Andrews said her Uber driver fell asleep on the highway while she was on the phone with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. (Daily Beast)
Transit networks around the world beefed up security measures in the wake of last month’s fatal bombing of a Moscow subway car, but the relevance of circumstances and tactics used in overseas terrorist attacks to U.S. rail and bus security remains unclear, according to a new report partly funded by the U.S. DOT. A police […]
The American Public Transportation Association (APTA), the D.C. lobbying arm for much of the transit industry, today asked the House committee in charge of homeland security spending for $1.1 billion next year to beef up rail and bus security, a four-fold increase over the level that Congress approved for 2010. APTA president William Millar told […]
To do its part to avert catastrophic climate change, the United States would have to more or less eliminate carbon emissions from transportation in the next 35 years. But America is nowhere near on pace to make that happen. Transportation recently overtook the electric power sector to become the nation’s largest source of carbon emissions. That’s what […]
Looks like we’re heading for a real, honest-to-goodness government shutdown tomorrow due to a childish Congressional food fight over budgets and health care. Already this year, thousands of government employees faced furloughs due to sequestration, and now they’re looking at an indefinite unpaid leave. It’ll last until Congress can play nice and make a deal […]
Hundreds of billions of dollars have been spent in the quest for free-flowing vehicular traffic. The result is wider highways, more sprawl, and more people stuck in congestion. But this week U.S. DOT took an important step to change course, releasing new standards to guide how transportation agencies measure their performance. Advocates for transit and walkability say the policy is a significant improvement.