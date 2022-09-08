Thursday’s Headlines Missed an Opportunity

Democrats’ inflation and infrastructure laws will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but by prioritizing cars, they missed a chance to do anything about preventing traffic deaths. (Mother Jones)
One in four Americans lacks reliable transportation, and the Federal Transit Administration is seeking to quantify the effect of transportation insecurity on everything from wages to health care. (Cityfi)
Bosses want people back in the office, but office workers are still slow to return, which is impacting transit revenue. (New York Times)
Ever since cars took over the streets in the 1920s, automakers have been trying to influence urban planning, and they’re still at it today. (Fast Company)
A young engineer who’s being compared to Atlanta Beltline visionary Ryan Gravel is developing plans for a regional commuter rail system based on existing tracks. (Urbanize Atlanta)
A Brightline/SunRail project between Orlando and Tampa will cost $6 billion and take 10 years to build. (Trains)
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced plans to build 9 miles of protected bikeways, 100 new bike-share stations and 100 speed humps to calm traffic. (Streetsblog MASS)
With the traffic death toll rising, the Kansas City Star is calling on the city to divert any available funds to protected bike lanes and redesigning dangerous streets.
Mass transit must be at the center of America's strategy to end climate change — and the next spending package needs to devote at least half our transportation dollars to getting people out of cars and onto public transportation, a coalition of lawmakers says.
