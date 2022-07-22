Friday’s Headlines Are Melting

Temperatures soaring above 100 degrees are stressing transit systems in the U.S. and UK because rails can’t handle the heat (Bloomberg). And a lot of that heat in cities is due to cars, not even counting all the CO2 they pump into the air (Treehugger).
More than 70 percent of transit agencies have been forced to cut service by shortages of bus operators. (Transit Center)
Lyft is laying off 60 people and closing its car-rental arm. (TechCrunch)
This will harsh your buzz: A new study found that fatal car crashes rose 4 percent in states that have legalized recreational marijuana. (Daily Beast)
A top Washington, D.C. official says the region should address traffic and equity by building more housing near jobs and transit. (Washington Post)
Amazon is halting construction on several office towers near Seattle, another sign that the work-from-home trend is here to stay and could turn transit and land use on their heads. (Seattle Times)
Providing up-to-date information and more reliable service, lowering fares and improving accessibility are four ways for the Philadelphia’s transit agency to boost ridership. (WHYY)
After the failure of the Durham-Orange light rail line, the North Carolina city now plans to spend $1.1 billion on transit by 2040, but mostly on buses. (Mass Transit Mag)
Austin has a new and improved park that not everyone can enjoy because of a sidewalk to nowhere. (KXAN)
Columbia, Missouri, residents are comparing their deadliest road to a NASCAR track. (Daily Tribune)
Portland’s Pedalpalooza celebrates the city’s beloved bike-lane art. (Bike Portland)