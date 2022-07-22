Friday’s Headlines Are Melting

Image: Dustin Phillips, CC
  • Temperatures soaring above 100 degrees are stressing transit systems in the U.S. and UK because rails can’t handle the heat (Bloomberg). And a lot of that heat in cities is due to cars, not even counting all the CO2 they pump into the air (Treehugger).
  • More than 70 percent of transit agencies have been forced to cut service by shortages of bus operators. (Transit Center)
  • Lyft is laying off 60 people and closing its car-rental arm. (TechCrunch)
  • This will harsh your buzz: A new study found that fatal car crashes rose 4 percent in states that have legalized recreational marijuana. (Daily Beast)
  • A top Washington, D.C. official says the region should address traffic and equity by building more housing near jobs and transit. (Washington Post)
  • Amazon is halting construction on several office towers near Seattle, another sign that the work-from-home trend is here to stay and could turn transit and land use on their heads. (Seattle Times)
  • Providing up-to-date information and more reliable service, lowering fares and improving accessibility are four ways for the Philadelphia’s transit agency to boost ridership. (WHYY)
  • After the failure of the Durham-Orange light rail line, the North Carolina city now plans to spend $1.1 billion on transit by 2040, but mostly on buses. (Mass Transit Mag)
  • Austin has a new and improved park that not everyone can enjoy because of a sidewalk to nowhere. (KXAN)
  • Columbia, Missouri, residents are comparing their deadliest road to a NASCAR track. (Daily Tribune)
  • Portland’s Pedalpalooza celebrates the city’s beloved bike-lane art. (Bike Portland)

