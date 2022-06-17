Friday’s Headlines Are Searching for Equity

Image: Duke Makangila via Creative Commons
  • Black and Hispanic Americans are more likely to be killed by drivers while walking or biking than whites, by even wider margins than previously thought. (ABC News)
  • Traffic enforcement puts Black and brown people at risk. (Next City)
  • For the first time, two federal reports tracked data on crashes involving self-driving cars. For driver-assist vehicles, surprise, surprise, Tesla led the way. Waymo was worst among more advanced autonomous systems. (The Verge)
  • Official statistics are hard to come by, but cars crash into buildings 100 times a day, by one estimate, killing hundreds of people each year. (Slate)
  • Ford is recalling almost 3 million vehicles with a defect that causes them to roll over people while in park. (Washington Post)
  • UPS is testing battery-powered cargo bikes in congested cities like New York. (CBS News)
  • Preparations for the 2028 Olympics have the potential to transform L.A. transit. (Los Angeles Times)
  • The Federal Transit Administration ordered Boston’s transit system to take immediate action on safety issues. (WCVB)
  • Kansas City buses went fare-free, but riders are still frustrated by infrequent and unreliable service. (Star)
  • The Atlanta Regional Commission is spending $45 million on street safety upgrades and transit projects. (The Center Square)
  • The Charlotte city council approved the next phase of extending the Gold Line streetcar, but only reluctantly because of problems with previous phases. (WCNC)
  • Detroit is extending QLine streetcar hours until midnight. (Detroit News)
  • If the Biden administration really did try to push electric vehicles on cyclists and pedestrians, would anyone bat an eye? (The Onion)

