Friday’s Headlines Are Searching for Equity

Black and Hispanic Americans are more likely to be killed by drivers while walking or biking than whites, by even wider margins than previously thought. (ABC News)
Traffic enforcement puts Black and brown people at risk. (Next City)
For the first time, two federal reports tracked data on crashes involving self-driving cars. For driver-assist vehicles, surprise, surprise, Tesla led the way. Waymo was worst among more advanced autonomous systems. (The Verge)
Official statistics are hard to come by, but cars crash into buildings 100 times a day, by one estimate, killing hundreds of people each year. (Slate)
Ford is recalling almost 3 million vehicles with a defect that causes them to roll over people while in park. (Washington Post)
UPS is testing battery-powered cargo bikes in congested cities like New York. (CBS News)
Preparations for the 2028 Olympics have the potential to transform L.A. transit. (Los Angeles Times)
The Federal Transit Administration ordered Boston’s transit system to take immediate action on safety issues. (WCVB)
Kansas City buses went fare-free, but riders are still frustrated by infrequent and unreliable service. (Star)
The Atlanta Regional Commission is spending $45 million on street safety upgrades and transit projects. (The Center Square)
The Charlotte city council approved the next phase of extending the Gold Line streetcar, but only reluctantly because of problems with previous phases. (WCNC)
Detroit is extending QLine streetcar hours until midnight. (Detroit News)
If the Biden administration really did try to push electric vehicles on cyclists and pedestrians, would anyone bat an eye? (The Onion)
A surprising 17 percent of U.S. pedestrian deaths last year happened on roads where people theoretically should never be walking — and that troubling finding should prompt a conversation about why so many of them are doing it anyway.
Black cyclists are more than four times more likely to die while riding a bike than White ones, a new study finds — and the stats aren't much better for other modes or other racially marginalized groups.