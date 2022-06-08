Wednesday’s Headlines Have Reached Their Limit

Image: Hayk_Shalunts via Shutterstock
  • New technology that limits automobile speed could make traffic stops obsolete and save 10,000 lives a year. But while it’s soon to be mandatory in Europe, Americans are likely to be resistant. (Planetizen)
  • Driving a bus is a tough job. Transit workers have to deal with rude and even violent passengers, as well as people experiencing homelessness and mental health and substance abuse problems. (Washington Post)
  • A new survey of residents in 28 countries found that more than half think it’s too unsafe to bike in their city. But if it were safe, bikes would be more popular than cars. (Momentum)
  • Bike-shares are exposing more people to e-bikes, and increasingly popular alternative to cars. (Transfers Magazine)
  • Germany might not have the transit infrastructure to handle an influx of riders taking advantage of cheap summer passes. (Skift)
  • Cities should no longer provide public space for cars, the most inefficient mode of transportation. (Toronto Star)
  • Carbon dioxide levels are now more than 50 percent higher than the pre-industrial era. (The Guardian)
  • A Milbrae, California, housing project could get in the way of high-speed rail. (San Mateo Daily Journal)
  • Charlotte’s transit agency is expanding its on-demand service into low-income neighborhoods. (WBTV)
  • One transit consultant thinks Omaha’s streetcar will turn out to be far more expensive than studies suggest. (World-Herald)
  • Kalamazoo will add almost 12 miles of bike infrastructure this summer. (MLive)
  • The Ashville planning commission approved a $122 million plan to build miles of greenways and trails. (Mountain XPress)
  • Hidden City unearths the history of Philadelphia’s subway excavation in the 1890s.
  • Detroit Free Press columnist Mitch Albom got in a bike wreck in France.

