Wednesday’s Headlines Have Reached Their Limit

New technology that limits automobile speed could make traffic stops obsolete and save 10,000 lives a year. But while it’s soon to be mandatory in Europe, Americans are likely to be resistant. (Planetizen)
Driving a bus is a tough job. Transit workers have to deal with rude and even violent passengers, as well as people experiencing homelessness and mental health and substance abuse problems. (Washington Post)
A new survey of residents in 28 countries found that more than half think it’s too unsafe to bike in their city. But if it were safe, bikes would be more popular than cars. (Momentum)
Bike-shares are exposing more people to e-bikes, and increasingly popular alternative to cars. (Transfers Magazine)
Germany might not have the transit infrastructure to handle an influx of riders taking advantage of cheap summer passes. (Skift)
Cities should no longer provide public space for cars, the most inefficient mode of transportation. (Toronto Star)
Carbon dioxide levels are now more than 50 percent higher than the pre-industrial era. (The Guardian)
This weekend’s Wall Street Journal has an massive, full-page report on bike friendly cities in Europe. Initially the arguments for more biking were mostly about health and congestion, but in the last year concern for the environment has become an important factor compelling people to travel by bicycle: Flat, compact and temperate, the Netherlands and […]
The Department of Transportation revealed plans for New York City’s first-ever physically-separated bike lane, or "cycle track," at a Manhattan Community Board 4 meeting last night. The new bike path will run southbound on Ninth Avenue from W. 23rd to W. 16th Street in Manhattan. Unlike the typical Class II on-street bike lane in which […]
Portland is importing a new kind of bike lane design from the Netherlands. “Advisory bike lanes” allow drivers to use the bike lane space if they have to — and if it’s safe. Jonathan Maus at Bike Portland reports that advisory bike lanes are intended for streets with high bike traffic but not a high volume of […]
The rise of private transit operators like Bridj, Leap, and Uberpool has raised questions about equity in places including the Bay Area, where such services are fast replicating. A related issue is the impact they will have on traditional public transit systems. Private transit vehicles have been described as “like a lounge on wheels,” with […]
Think bike lanes are enough to get people biking? WalkBikeCT would have you think again. A post on this Streetsblog Network member site today says that a more comprehensive planning approach is necessary to make most people feel safe on two wheels: Photo from BikePortland.org‘s photo pool on Flickr. The reason cycling as transportation is […]
Where’s the beef? Under Rep. Anthony Weiner’s plan, vehicles, like the one above, would not be charged a fee to use New York City’s most heavily congested streets On Monday evening, just hours before the federal government’s announcement that it would give New York City $354.5 million to kick-start Mayor Bloomberg’s congestion pricing plan, Rep. […]