Thursday’s Headlines Need an Assist

A coalition of nonprofits is working to help smaller cities, which often lack the expertise or resources to navigate the grant application process, to access $1 trillion in federal funding for infrastructure. (City Lab)
With e-bikes becoming more popular and policymakers interested in weaning themselves from Russian oil, protected bike lanes are a great way to encourage even more people to use pedal-assist bikes. (Bloomberg)
More bike storage is also needed to help e-bikes really take off. (Treehugger)
Streetsblog is featured in this video about the importance of quality bus shelters. (Facebook)
Two top D.C. Metro officials have resigned in the wake of revelations that train operators have not been receiving proper training. (Washington Post)
New Boston bus routes would boost service by 25 percent and even more on weekends. (WBUR)
Oregon officials are scheduled to take a vote today on sharply reducing urban parking mandates. (Sightline)
Houston’s bike network is growing, but cyclists say the city should do more to maintain bike lanes. (Houston Public Media)
It took cyclists’ deaths to spur Miami-Dade officials to take a closer look at protected bike lanes. (NBC Miami)
Charleston will start citing businesses that block sidewalks with signs. (Live 5 News)
Tempe is stepping up traffic enforcement on high-crash corridors. (ABC 15)
Burlington’s transit system will stay fare-free through the next fiscal year. (Vermont Digger)
The appropriately named Australian minister Karen Andrews is trying to block funding for light rail near investment property she owns. (The Guardian)
Lowering speed limits in Spain reduced traffic deaths by 14 percent. (Sur in English)
If Seattle is going to give bike-share another try, it will have to learn from this experience. The Pronto system started off small and never scaled up. And that mandatory helmet law really didn't help.