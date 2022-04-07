Thursday’s Headlines Are Ready to Roll

Another study, from the University of Texas, found that people who are attracted to new technology like partially autonomous vehicles tend to drive less now, but when they acquire vehicles with those features will wind up traveling more by car. (State Smart Transportation Initiative)
Electric vehicles still rely on carbon-intensive roads, so they’re not as green as they seem. (Toronto Star)
California homeowners who live in transit-oriented developments pay 40 percent less in transportation costs. (Route Fifty)
The Texas DOT isn’t listening to El Paso officials who say they want bike and pedestrians features incorporated into a downtown I-10 project. (El Paso Matters)
Virginia had 850 traffic deaths last year, yet a Vision Zero bill failed to clear a committee in the state legislature. (WRIC)
Seattle’s first camera that tickets drivers who block bike lanes and intersections has been activated. (My Northwest)
In 20 years Pittsburgh has gone from just three bike lanes to 100 miles of bike infrastructure. (Pittsburgh Magazine)
Writer and journalist Eric Boehlert died Monday when he was hit by a train while riding his bike near his New Jersey home. (New York Daily News)
Streetsblog parent company Streetfilms produced a short documentary at the League of American Bicyclists’ 2022 bike summit in Washington, D.C., one of the country’s better biking cities. (YouTube)
European cities are struggling with what to do about urban freeways just like the U.S. (Governing). Unlike the U.S., they’re also investing heavily in trains, particularly to replace shorter flights (New York Times).
Rental assistance from HUD isn’t enough to make the cost of living affordable when the subsidies go toward housing in car-dependent areas, according to a new study by researchers from the University of Texas and the University of Utah. The study evaluated transportation costs for more than 18,000 households that receive HUD rental subsidies, estimating that nearly half of recipients have to spend more […]
These remarks were given last week at a Town Hall on Transportation Disparities Among Disadvantaged Communities in Columbus, Ohio. The event engaged state and national civil rights groups and elected officials in a discussion about how federal transportation investments can better advance social and economic equity in Ohio. These remarks were reprinted with permission of […]