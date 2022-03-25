Money, That’s What Friday’s Headlines Want

The cost burden of switching to EVs is likely to fall on California’s underpaid Uber and Lyft drivers, not the companies themselves. (Wired)
California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to send every driver in the state a $400 rebate to offset high gas prices, regardless of their income. Meanwhile, non-car owners would get nothing except perhaps free or reduced transit fare for three months. (Los Angeles Times)
The pandemic continues to shape transit ridership in Seattle, with some downtown white-collar workers returning on hybrid schedules but many opting to drive when they do go to the office. (Seattle Times)
Salt makes icy roads safer but also pollutes waterways, and one Minnesota environmentalist is pushing to reduce salt use through better application techniques. (Grist)
Philadelphia has entered talks with disabled residents to settle a 2019 lawsuit over inaccessible sidewalks. (WHYY)
It will take “many years” to fix all of Birmingham’s crumbling sidewalks. (CBS 42)
The Atlanta City Council adopted legislation urging police to crack down on vehicles parked in bike lanes. (Reporter Newspapers)
A lack of public transportation in Northern England costs billions of pounds in productivity. (Centre for Cities)
Barcelona’s pedestrian-first “superblocks” can be a model for other cities, especially those that are dense and have a proper street grid. (Fast Company)
The UN adopted a non-binding resolution pushing bikes as a solution to climate change. (Eltis)
For one Melbourne family, a cargo e-bike serves as their minivan. (The Driven)
Eric Trump tried to ridicule President Biden for riding a bike during the Ukraine crisis, and of course Twitter immediately pounced. (Indy 100)
A dozen or so years ago, back when congestion pricing was a distant dream and New York City’s number one transportation priority was to squeeze more transit funding from government, the Tri-State Transportation Campaign commissioned me to determine which was greater: the dollars that New York State governments took in from drivers, or the […]
A Colorado nonprofit has developed a calculator to help residents quantify how adding highway miles in their state will translate to more cars on the road, and they’re hoping advocates in other states will follow suit.
The federal government needs an entirely different way of funding transportation — one that would finally allocate billions of dollars that currently subsidize and encourage driving to fund and expand transit, a new report argues.