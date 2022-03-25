Money, That’s What Friday’s Headlines Want

Source: Shutterstock
Source: Shutterstock
  • Transportation is a low-margin, often unprofitable business or service that will require more government investment to become sustainable. (Newsweek)
  • People moved out of the densest parts of cities to more suburban areas during the first year of the pandemic, but that trend seems to be reversing. (Pew Trusts)
  • The Biden administration is drafting an executive order invoking the Defense Production Act to boost the mining of minerals needed to produce batteries for electric vehicles. (The Intercept)
  • A Center for American Progress report lays out how cities and states can use federal infrastructure funding to achieve climate goals.
  • The cost burden of switching to EVs is likely to fall on California’s underpaid Uber and Lyft drivers, not the companies themselves. (Wired)
  • California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to send every driver in the state a $400 rebate to offset high gas prices, regardless of their income. Meanwhile, non-car owners would get nothing except perhaps free or reduced transit fare for three months. (Los Angeles Times)
  • The pandemic continues to shape transit ridership in Seattle, with some downtown white-collar workers returning on hybrid schedules but many opting to drive when they do go to the office. (Seattle Times)
  • Salt makes icy roads safer but also pollutes waterways, and one Minnesota environmentalist is pushing to reduce salt use through better application techniques. (Grist)
  • Philadelphia has entered talks with disabled residents to settle a 2019 lawsuit over inaccessible sidewalks. (WHYY)
  • It will take “many years” to fix all of Birmingham’s crumbling sidewalks. (CBS 42)
  • The Atlanta City Council adopted legislation urging police to crack down on vehicles parked in bike lanes. (Reporter Newspapers)
  • A lack of public transportation in Northern England costs billions of pounds in productivity. (Centre for Cities)
  • Barcelona’s pedestrian-first “superblocks” can be a model for other cities, especially those that are dense and have a proper street grid. (Fast Company)
  • The UN adopted a non-binding resolution pushing bikes as a solution to climate change. (Eltis)
  • For one Melbourne family, a cargo e-bike serves as their minivan. (The Driven)
  • Eric Trump tried to ridicule President Biden for riding a bike during the Ukraine crisis, and of course Twitter immediately pounced. (Indy 100)

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Delucchi Study Finds That U.S. Motorists Do Not Pay Their Way

By Charles Komanoff |
  A dozen or so years ago, back when congestion pricing was a distant dream and New York City’s number one transportation priority was to squeeze more transit funding from government, the Tri-State Transportation Campaign commissioned me to determine which was greater: the dollars that New York State governments took in from drivers, or the […]