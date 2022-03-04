Friday’s Headlines Strike Back

The U.S. DOT sent a message to governors that they must protect cyclists and pedestrians if they want to receive federal infrastructure funds (ABC News) as Republican senators took up the call of GOP governors to let them spend that money on widening roads (The Hill). This new federal guidance, however, may not be enough (Streetsblog USA).
Tire particles are having an adverse effect on aquatic organisms. (Science Daily)
Micromobility can replace short car trips, but first cities have to put the infrastructure in place. (Governing)
Forget flying cars. Why don’t we even have any robotaxis yet? (The Drive)
Utah lawmakers are trying to craft a $1 billion transit bill using federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. (Salt Lake Tribune)
Concerns about crime topped working from home or fear of catching COVID as reasons why Philadelphia residents stopped riding SEPTA, according to a Philadelphia 10 survey.
Two Los Angeles men walked 50 miles across the city. You won’t believe what happened next — apparently, it’s actually a pretty walkable city. (L.A. Times)
St. Louis County officials are still against a regional transit agency’s effort to revive the Delmar Loop streetcar despite assurances that the county won’t be required to fund it. (Post-Dispatch)
Florida police handcuffed a Black 12-year-old and accused him of stealing his own bike. (Raw Story)
Austin is considering cutting red tape for the taxi industry, which has been decimated by ride-hailing over the past five years. (American-Statesman)
Denver is trying to move away from being so auto-centric. (KDVR)
Pandemic cutbacks on The Hop streetcar will end Monday. (On Milwaukee)
Better to ride in a golf cart tricked out like a tank than a gas-guzzling truck the size of tank, but still, Florida master-planned mega-retirement community The Villages is a hotbed of MAGA hedonism. (NY Times)
