Monday’s Headlines Need Not Apply

Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chair Peter DeFazio (D-OR). Photo: Creative Commons
Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chair Peter DeFazio (D-OR). Photo: Creative Commons
  • New White House guidance will make it easier for smaller communities to apply for infrastructure funds. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • State and local leaders are looking a gift horse in the mouth by questioning federal restrictions on how they can spend infrastructure funds. (Stateline)
  • Suspending the gas tax wouldn’t save motorists much money at the pump, but it would take a huge chunk out of President Biden’s signature infrastructure legislation. (Politico)
  • Sustainable mobility is now the focus for transit agencies worldwide. (The City Fix)
  • A new company is working with Ford and Volvo to recycle old electric car batteries. (Bloomberg)
  • Portland has a list of projects it will seek to fund with federal infrastructure grants. (BikePortland)
  • Utah transit ridership is up 20 percent during Fare-Free February. (TownLift)
  • San Francisco is considering ditching Lyft for its own public bike-share. (Chronicle)
  • Scrapping plans for a road diet on Philadelphia’s Washington Avenue over political blowback compromises safety for the many residents who don’t own a car. (WHYY)
  • A Pittsburgh transit group accuses former mayor Bill Perduto of pushing innovation that benefited high-income residents over meeting the needs of low-income residents. (Post-Gazette)
  • Maryland officials are urging the state to expand commuter rail so residents can access jobs. (Maryland Matters)
  • Charlotte’s transit system continues to struggle with COVID-19 and still couldn’t meet residents’ needs even if everyone were healthy. (UNC Charlotte Urban Institute)
  • St. Louis has a chance to reconnect neighborhoods separated by the Mark Twain Expressway. (Urban Review)
  • Despite the presence of prominent new Texas resident Elon Musk, a proposed link between Dallas and Fort Worth will be high-speed rail and not a hyperloop. (The Texan)
  • Cars make people crazy, part infinity: Someone shot and killed a double-parked delivery driver in Philadelphia. (NBC 10)

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Democrats Learning to Love the I-Word — But Will Words Bring Action?

By Elana Schor |
The White House is re-centering its message around economic and fiscal concerns ahead of tomorrow’s State of the Union address, with a new package of job-creation measures expected to vault to the top of the agenda and a three-year "spending freeze" pitched to deficit-wary conservative Democrats. Infrastructure: Democrats love it. But how will they fund […]

Obama Admin’s Bold Transpo Plan Leaves Funding Question to Congress

By Tanya Snyder |
The president’s six-year transportation plan [PDF], included as part of the administration’s FY2012 budget proposal, weighs in at a hefty $556 billion and lays out several policy reforms that, if enacted, could help the nation transition to a more multi-modal, less oil-dependent transportation system. The plan is a blueprint that Congress can use as a […]

In Obama Budget, a Glimpse of What Beefed-Up Transit Funding Could Do

By Angie Schmitt |
The budget proposal released by President Obama yesterday fleshes out the transportation ideas put out by the White House last week and includes specific grants for transit upgrades and expansions in 2015, but many of them won’t be part of this budget unless Congress agrees to increase funding for transportation. The White House budget proposes $17.6 billion […]