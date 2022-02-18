Friday’s Headlines to Wrap Up the Week

Cities are tearing down — or thinking about tearing down — urban freeways to undo the damage to neighborhoods. But the $1 billion in the federal infrastructure law for such endeavors isn’t even enough to demolish one freeway. (The B1M)
McKinsey lays out how transit can become more inclusive for women, seniors and people with disabilities.
Without renewable energy, emissions from generating power to charge electric vehicles will wipe out half the gains from switching to EVs. (Inverse)
More evidence that autonomous vehicles won’t be good for the environment if they lead to more driving. (GreenBiz)
Suspending gas taxes is a politically popular idea, but most drivers probably wouldn’t even notice a price drop at the pump. (Route Fifty)
Developing nations have an opportunity to build transportation infrastructure for people, not cars. (The City Fix)
California has big plans for sustainable, equitable transportation, but will it stick with them? (Transit Center)
A San Francisco assemblyman reintroduced a bill to decriminalize jaywalking in California. (NBC Bay Area)
A $400 million bond issue for San Francisco transit agency Muni will be on the ballot in June. (Railway Age)
Utah legislators are considering bringing state-funded transit projects under control of the state DOT, which currently focuses almost exclusively on car infrastructure. (Salt Lake Weekly)
A strike by concrete workers is delaying construction on Seattle transit projects. (KIRO)
Eight new cameras in Seattle will automatically ticket drivers who block crosswalks and bus lanes. (Fox 13)
The pedestrian-friendliness of downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul streets varies widely from block to block. (MSP Mag)
Pennsylvania Avenue between the Capitol and the White House could become a complete street. (DCist)
Montgomery County, Maryland, can improve access to transit by making stations more walkable. (Brookings)
WVXU has a podcast on how Cincinnati’s bike infrastructure is progressing.
A UK cycling group released a master plan for a nationwide biking and walking network, but at this rate it could take 150 years to complete. (The Guardian)
The alarming new UN climate report underscores the need for cities to take back streets from cars and get more people on transit and bikes. (Smart Cities Dive) Urban areas are growing faster than rural ones, according to recently released U.S. Census data, which will be used to distribute transportation funding, among other things. (USA […]