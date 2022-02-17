Thursday’s Headlines Make Strange Bedfellows

Image: Chris Yarzab, CC
  • This is odd: Vulnerable Democrats are advocating for suspending the gas tax to head off political attacks on inflation. Republicans, who usually jump at the opportunity to cut taxes, are refusing to play along. (NBC News)
  • CityLab interviews Jessie Singer, author of “There Are No Accidents,” a new book about how society tends to ascribe no fault to things like car crashes that are generally the result of human error.
  • Drive-throughs need to go. (The Conversation)
  • Intel is promising self-driving shuttles by 2024, even though autonomous vehicles have a lot to learn. (Reuters)
  • New York City is trying out a more equitable fare system. The problem is, hardly anyone qualifies for it. (NY Times)
  • Climate and transit groups are worried that Rhode Island will spend federal infrastructure funds in a way that increases emissions. (Boston Globe)
  • The Charlotte Area Transit System is facing an unprecedented labor shortage. (Observer)
  • A metro St. Louis agency is making yet another attempt to revive the dormant Loop streetcar. (Post-Dispatch)
  • Dallas transit shut down for the first time ever during the recent freeze. (D Magazine)
  • Washington state transit agencies are bickering about how $2 billion in federal COVID relief funds were distributed. (Crosscut)
  • Cincinnati’s “speed cushions” have been highly successful at slowing down traffic. (CityBeat)
  • A new documentary details the fascinating history of Denver’s transit system. (Colorado Public Radio)
  • Check out all the UK’s cool modernist prefab train stations. (The Guardian)

