Thursday’s Headlines Make Strange Bedfellows

This is odd: Vulnerable Democrats are advocating for suspending the gas tax to head off political attacks on inflation. Republicans, who usually jump at the opportunity to cut taxes, are refusing to play along. (NBC News)
CityLab interviews Jessie Singer, author of “There Are No Accidents,” a new book about how society tends to ascribe no fault to things like car crashes that are generally the result of human error.
The first decade of the millennium saw significant growth for transit in America. From 2000 to 2010, the number of regions with fixed-guideway transit — rail systems or bus systems with dedicated lanes — grew from 27 to 40. And ridership followed. In the period beginning in 1995 and ending in 2008, total American transit ridership […]
The answer to that question is: Probably not. Reps. Daniel Lipinski, a Democrat from Chicago, and Michael Grimm, a Republican representing Staten Island and a little slice of Brooklyn, announced their new transit-focused Congressional caucus just last week, and this week the House has been in recess. But according to Lipinski spokesperson Guy Tridgell, there has […]
As disappointing as it’s been to see Detroit’s light rail plans being squashed, it’s been pretty exciting watching what has been taking shape in its place. The Motor City’s plans to shift some $500 million from a 9-mile light rail system to bus rapid transit system could go a long way toward remedying the crushing […]
It’s been a scant few weeks since Washington, D.C. launched the country’s largest bike-sharing system, but Capital Bikeshare is already being heralded as a big success. More than 2,000 people have become system members, more than the city’s smaller, privately-run system, SmartBike, garnered during its troubled two-year lifespan. Overall the new system is generating a […]
Democrats in Congress may tone down their new auto safety bill in response to industry complaints (WSJ) D.C. considers using "value capture" methods, harnessing business gains from transit to pay for new streetcars (WashPost) Joel Epstein on L.A.’s push to break from its past and embrace transit New York in need of a statewide high-speed […]
This chart tells an eye-opening story about access to transit in the United States. Using the new data tool AllTransit, TransitCenter dug into who has access to transit in American cities, making a crucial distinction between residents near any transit whatsoever and residents with access to convenient, frequently running service. The analysis encompassed the nation’s 25 largest cities and […]