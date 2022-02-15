Which Town Has the Strongest Transportation System?

Image: Quint Studer.
Image: Quint Studer.

Editor’s note: We’re taking a break from our usual news coverage to share a brief message from the non-profit Strong Towns. 

Only one town or city will emerge victorious in the Seventh Annual Strongest Town Contest, a bracket-based showdown modeled after college basketball’s March Madness tournament.

Contest organizers at Strong Towns, the national nonprofit that promotes resilience in cities through bottom-up action, aren’t looking for the perfect town or city that’s got it all figured out. (That place doesn’t exist.) The winner will be the community that best exemplifies the process of getting stronger. And no town is getting stronger if it’s not directly addressing the question of mobility and accessibility as it is expressed in diverse non-motorized transportation and transit choices.

Through the four rounds of competition, Strong Towns celebrates a total of sixteen communities responding to local challenges—and addressing local opportunities—with creativity, intelligence, humility, and courage.

STC Twitter promo

How a town addresses transportation options for people of varying ages, abilities and means is one of the most important indicators of its resiliency. The Strongest Town Contest puts transportation front and center in evaluating entries. How easy is it to live in your town without regular access to a car? What transportation investments has your town recently made or is it in the process of making?

If we took a walking tour through your town, what would we see? How does your community use its land productively to promote long-term financial resilience?

Nominating your town is easy. Put together a small team and answer a few short essay questions. Entries are due February 20 at 11 pm Central. For more information, please contact Strong Towns Content Manager Jay Stange.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

A Bipartisan Policy Breakthrough That Could Save Local Economies

By Beth Osborne |
Beth Osborne was deputy assistant secretary for policy, and then acting assistant secretary, at the U.S. Department of Transportation from 2009 until March, when she joined Transportation for America. Members of Congress love to talk about local control. And with good reason: American voters tell pollsters over and over again that they trust the elected […]

Streetfacts: Roads Are a Money Losing Proposition

By Clarence Eckerson Jr. |
The majority of the roads and highways built in America are simply bad investments. Continuing this pattern will only ensure that wasteful projects consume larger chunks of our federal, state, and local budgets, without addressing the real need for transportation options. This Streetfacts chapter has a bit more math than usual, but we think we’ve made an […]

What’s Your City’s Ratio of Places to Non-Places?

By Angie Schmitt |
Here’s a really interesting way to look at cities. Andrew Price at Strong Towns has developed a graphically compelling way to break down developed areas into what he calls “places” and “non-places.” He explains: Places are for people. Places are destinations. Whether it is a place to sleep, a place to shop, a place of employment, or […]