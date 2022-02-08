Tuesday’s Headlines Are Asleep at the Wheel

Despite numerous safety problems with self-driving cars, regulators always seem a step behind (Vox). But the government appears poised to loosen rules further, if anything, despite the fact that self-driving cars aren’t proven to be safer and could be disastrous for the climate (Washington Post).

Owning a car is even more expensive than you think: A recent German study pegged the lifetime cost at nearly $700,000, including a $275,000 public subsidy. (Forbes)

The philanthropic Final Mile Program has been a resounding success at helping cities build better bike infrastructure. (Planetizen)

Automatic braking systems don’t work on dark roads, where a third of pedestrian traffic deaths occur. (Streetsblog USA)

In response to news that seven of 10 pedestrian deaths in Portland were homeless individuals, Mayor Ted Wheeler opted to blame victims by banning camping along high-crash corridors, rather than take transportation and housing advocates’ advice, like lowering speed limits and implementing traffic calming. (BikePortland)

Drivers killed eight Philadelphia cyclists last year, the most since 1997. (Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia)

It’s still not clear when or if a $13 billion plan for Charlotte regional transit will go before voters. (WFAE)

A bike-lane debate in Columbus is pitting bike advocates against an otherwise beloved independent cinema. The reality, though, is that bike lanes help small businesses, not hurt them. (Alive)

Businesses fought bike lanes in San Diego’s North Park fearing a loss parking would mean losing customers, but already hundreds of people are using them each day. (CBS 8)

Tacoma is considering lowering speed limits on residential streets as part of its Vision Zero plan. (News Tribune)

Canton, Ohio’s transit agency will study the feasibility of a light rail line between downtown and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (Repository)

A Seattle construction crew working on a bus rapid transit project uncovered remnants of a 120-year-old streetcar line. (KING 5)

Angry Dutch residents are, perhaps somewhat facetiously, threatening to pelt Jeff Bezos’ 400-foot-yacht with rotten eggs if Rotterdam, where the sailboat is under construction, follows through on a plan to dismantle a historic bridge because it can’t fit underneath. (New York Post)