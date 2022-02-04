Friday’s Headlines Are Obeying the Speed Limit

Regulations on self-driving vehicles are going nowhere fast. (Bloomberg)
If drivers start slowing down on your street, you can thank Joe Biden. (ABC News)
Sure, let’s make people walk and pedal up and over bridges instead of making it safe to cross at grade or making cars do the work. (Fast Company)
Eh, let’s just give everyone an electric golf cart. (Vice)
There have been a ton of stories about city-dwellers who are working from home are fleeing for the suburbs (CNBC), but here comes a report that rising gas prices are putting the kibbosh on sprawl. (Anthropecene Magazine)
In more contrarian news, the opening of a Minneapolis bus rapid transit line did not affect property values. (University of Minnesota)
As lots of cities are eliminating parking requirements, Miami is going in the opposite direction. (Commercial Observer)
Chicago’s Metra transit system has been awarded $514 million in federal funds. (Mass Transit)
Los Angeles Lyft drivers are protesting the dangers of ride-sharing due to the pandemic. (CBS Local)
Portland’s traffic deaths hit a 30-year high, and a third of the victims were homeless. (KATU)
Transportation has now overtaken energy as the biggest polluter in North Carolina. (Charlotte Observer)
Finish the Lincoln-to-Omaha bike trail, you cowards. (1011 Now)
Riding a bike without a helmet? It’s a no for Simon Cowell. (Page Six)
