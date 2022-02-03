Thursday’s Headlines Don’t Want to Cooperate

For the infrastructure act to work, the Biden administration will have to work with GOP governors, many of whom are chafing at restrictions on funding new roads (McClatchy). Many Republicans think the bipartisan law is social engineering even though it doesn’t actually do enough to address racial and income inequality (The Hill).
In related news, here’s Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis calling funding for street trees and speed cameras “woke.” (The Recount)
Transit agencies are rapidly replacing diesel buses with cleaner, quieter electric models, and funding from the $1 trillion infrastructure law will speed up the process. (Smart Cities Dive)
And the law’s funding will allow communities to build safe and easy places to bike. (Forbes)
Parking lots cover more than 5 percent of the land in U.S. cities. (Arch Daily)
Sen. Joe Manchin may be the villain who killed the Build Back Better bill with its billions for transit, but at least he saved a West Virginia Amtrak station’s lone ticket agent. (Trains)
Washington state officials thought legalizing traffic cameras would make streets safer, but data from three cities shows that citations and crashes both went up. (Crosscut)
Memphis transit agencies are working to educate the public on how they’re funded. (Fox 13)
Nashville drivers are on pace to kill a record number of people this year. (News Channel 5)
Delays on a streetcar extension could cost Milwaukee $1.4 million in federal funding. (Journal Sentinel)
Austin will spend $65 million this year to stem displacement from rising property values near transit lines. (Monitor)
Lyft has spent $14 million on a Prop 22-style gig worker referendum in Massachusetts. (Open Secrets)