Wednesday’s Headlines Drop It Like It’s Hot

Small towns, rural areas and Rust Belt cities will have a harder time accessing federal infrastructure dollars than prosperous coastal cities and growing Sun Belt metropolises (Governing). A new White House grant guidebook aims to remedy the disparity (The Hill).
Self-driving cars are potentially safer than ones driven by humans but could lead to more pollution because people are more willing to sit in traffic and take long trips. (The Conversation)
The Final Mile approach helped cities like Austin, Denver and Providence rapidly expand their cycling infrastructure. (Urban Institute)
A Denver Post series delves into the Regional Transportation District’s challenges, including declining ridership even before the pandemic, staff shortages and maintaining expensive infrastructure without suburban train commuters.
The Los Angeles Times editorial board says that deadly streets are unacceptable, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s new safety plan can fix them.
Commuters had been warning Pittsburgh about the Fern Hollow Bridge since at least 2018. Its collapse will hit riders on the transit-heavy Forbes Avenue corridor. (Payday Report)
Planned new Sound Transit stations in Seattle that could be up to 85 feet overhead or 200 feet underground aren’t exactly rider-friendly. (The Urbanist)
St. Louis is moving ahead with three protected bike lane projects. (Post-Dispatch)
More on how Texas Gov. Greg Abbott blew up plans for a bike- and transit-friendly makeover of San Antonio’s Lower Broadway. (San Antonio Report)
A bill in the New York state legislature would eliminate mandatory parking minimums in New York City. (Streetsblog NYC)
Charleston (City Paper) and Spokane (KXLY) are two more recipients of the U.S. DOT’s recent transit-oriented development planning grants.
Vice profiles 15-year-old Adah Crandall, one of Portland’s teen climate-change activists who are fighting the I-5 Rose Quarter expansion because she knows that “highways are killing us.”
Cross-posted from the Frontier Group. The form of the built environment – the shape of our cities and towns – is directly related to our consumption of energy and our impact on the climate (PDF). People who live in areas where walking, biking and transit are viable means of transportation – and where car trips, […]