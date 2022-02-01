Tuesday’s Headlines Are Now Accepting Applications

Source: Flickr.
Source: Flickr.
  • The U.S. DOT is now accepting applications for $1.5 billion in grants to rebuild roads and build new rail lines, bike and bus lanes, trails and greenspace. (Reuters)
  • Curbed gives mixed but mostly positive marks to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s new road safety plan.
  • A Pittsburgh bridge collapse (WFSB) underscores the need for a fix-it-first policy (Streetsblog USA). Incidentally, a crash on that same bridge turned Streetsblog SF‘s Roger Rudick into a transportation safety advocate.
  • The demolition of I-81 in Syracuse is also an opportunity to replace public housing with a mixed-income, mixed-use neighborhood (CNU Public Square). Similarly, Massachusetts’ upzoning near transit stations will help address Boston’s affordable housing crisis (Commonwealth).
  • A new report recommends redesigning and modernizing the D.C. Metro’s bus system. (Washington Post)
  • Despite setbacks and pushback from motorists, Buffalo is moving forward on new bike and pedestrian infrastructure. (Buffalo News)
  • Parking fines are set to rise in Denver this month to discourage drivers from blocking bike and bus lanes. (Denver Post)
  • Tucson is considering leaving the region’s transportation authority over concerns that it’s underrepresented and its projects are underfunded. (Arizona Public Media)
  • A Nashville memorial honored the 38 pedestrians killed by drivers there last year. (Tennessean)
  • Snow-covered sidewalks are making it impossible for mobility-impaired Cleveland residents to get around. (WKYC)
  • A former Uber driver is biking to all 50 state capitals in a year. (Fox News)

