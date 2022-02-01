Tuesday’s Headlines Are Now Accepting Applications

The U.S. DOT is now accepting applications for $1.5 billion in grants to rebuild roads and build new rail lines, bike and bus lanes, trails and greenspace. (Reuters)
Curbed gives mixed but mostly positive marks to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s new road safety plan.
A Pittsburgh bridge collapse (WFSB) underscores the need for a fix-it-first policy (Streetsblog USA). Incidentally, a crash on that same bridge turned Streetsblog SF‘s Roger Rudick into a transportation safety advocate.
The demolition of I-81 in Syracuse is also an opportunity to replace public housing with a mixed-income, mixed-use neighborhood (CNU Public Square). Similarly, Massachusetts’ upzoning near transit stations will help address Boston’s affordable housing crisis (Commonwealth).
A new report recommends redesigning and modernizing the D.C. Metro’s bus system. (Washington Post)
Despite setbacks and pushback from motorists, Buffalo is moving forward on new bike and pedestrian infrastructure. (Buffalo News)
Parking fines are set to rise in Denver this month to discourage drivers from blocking bike and bus lanes. (Denver Post)
Tucson is considering leaving the region’s transportation authority over concerns that it’s underrepresented and its projects are underfunded. (Arizona Public Media)
A Nashville memorial honored the 38 pedestrians killed by drivers there last year. (Tennessean)
Snow-covered sidewalks are making it impossible for mobility-impaired Cleveland residents to get around. (WKYC)
A former Uber driver is biking to all 50 state capitals in a year. (Fox News)
Mayor Pete's transportation plan would create a national Vision Zero plan, charge drivers more for their use of the roads, build more public transit, and create "sustainable infrastructure" jobs — but it also has some proposals that might undermine all of it.
President Biden revealed new details about his transformative new infrastructure package today, but sustainable transportation advocates are already questioning how much it will actually transform our national addiction to cars.