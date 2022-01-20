Thursday’s Headlines Will Never Mislead You

National Transportation Safety Board chair Jennifer Homendy. Official NTSB photo.
  • The chair of the National Transportation Safety Board, Jennifer Homendy, accused the Biden administration of using misleading statistics attributing almost all crashes to driver error when road design also plays a role. (Associated Press)
  • Amtrak is temporarily cutting service due to employees coming down with Omicron. (New York Times)
  • Police have an incentive to hand out speeding tickets because most states use the revenue to fund criminal justice, creating a hardship for drivers who can’t afford to pay. (Route Fifty)
  • Equity conversations around transportation often leave out people who can’t drive or can’t afford a car. (City Observatory)
  • Two self-driving shuttle companies went bankrupt last week, but the technology still holds long-term promise even if it’s not profitable yet. (Forbes)
  • The Philadelphia Inquirer calls on Pennsylvania lawmakers to upgrade public transit.
  • The growing popularity of drive-throughs during the pandemic is crimping Charlotte’s plans to become more walkable. (Axios)
  • Pinellas County, Florida officials want to cut pedestrian and cyclist deaths, which nearly doubled from 2020 to 2021. (St. Pete Catalyst)
  • Drivers have already killed two Hartford pedestrians this year, which matches the total for all of 2017. (Courant)
  • Cincinnati is updating its bike plan for the first time in 12 years. (WVXU)
  • Uncleared sidewalks are forcing Cleveland pedestrians to walk in the street. (News 5)
  • The Georgia DOT was going to install bike lanes on a busy Athens street, then removed them from its plans. (Flagpole)
  • D.C. Metro General Manager and CEO Paul Wiedefeld is retiring. (DCist)
  • London Mayor Sadiq Khan is floating a plan to charge motorists across the entire city based on time of journey, distance traveled and destination. He said the city needs to cut car trips by a quarter to meet 2030 emissions targets. (The Guardian)
  • Prague is offering free shared bike rides to residents who have a transit pass. (Expat)

