Thursday’s Headlines Will Never Mislead You

The chair of the National Transportation Safety Board, Jennifer Homendy, accused the Biden administration of using misleading statistics attributing almost all crashes to driver error when road design also plays a role. (Associated Press)
Amtrak is temporarily cutting service due to employees coming down with Omicron. (New York Times)
Police have an incentive to hand out speeding tickets because most states use the revenue to fund criminal justice, creating a hardship for drivers who can’t afford to pay. (Route Fifty)
Equity conversations around transportation often leave out people who can’t drive or can’t afford a car. (City Observatory)
Two self-driving shuttle companies went bankrupt last week, but the technology still holds long-term promise even if it’s not profitable yet. (Forbes)
The growing popularity of drive-throughs during the pandemic is crimping Charlotte’s plans to become more walkable. (Axios)
Pinellas County, Florida officials want to cut pedestrian and cyclist deaths, which nearly doubled from 2020 to 2021. (St. Pete Catalyst)
Drivers have already killed two Hartford pedestrians this year, which matches the total for all of 2017. (Courant)
Cincinnati is updating its bike plan for the first time in 12 years. (WVXU)
Uncleared sidewalks are forcing Cleveland pedestrians to walk in the street. (News 5)
The Georgia DOT was going to install bike lanes on a busy Athens street, then removed them from its plans. (Flagpole)
D.C. Metro General Manager and CEO Paul Wiedefeld is retiring. (DCist)
London Mayor Sadiq Khan is floating a plan to charge motorists across the entire city based on time of journey, distance traveled and destination. He said the city needs to cut car trips by a quarter to meet 2030 emissions targets. (The Guardian)
Prague is offering free shared bike rides to residents who have a transit pass. (Expat)
People with disabilities who don't drive are being left behind by accessibility efforts that ignore their unique and diverse needs — and centering them in city-building efforts can carry benefits for everyone, a new study argues.
A prominent highway safety organization is still pushing enforcement and education in the fight to end roadway fatalities — again sparking controversy among advocates of better road design who say that driver behavior is already over-emphasized and policing subject to racial bias.
You’ve heard the claim that 94 percent of crashes are due to human error. Traffic safety campaigns are grounded in it. Agencies are using it to advocate for autonomous vehicles. But simply put: It’s not true.
The drivers of the biggest vehicles on U.S. roads can't even see many of the people in their path — and cities could be doing more right now to stop blind-spot deaths, a recent panel of experts argued.
On an average day, the typical car owner doesn’t give much thought to parking, beyond whether they will luck out and find a spot to park when they reach their destination. And here's why that has to change.