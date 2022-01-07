Friday’s Headlines Chart a New Course

The pandemic and higher awareness of climate change and racial injustice set transit agencies on a more equitable course in 2021. (Governing)
In big cities, pandemic-era open streets often benefited wealthier neighborhoods, but smaller cities’ programs tended to be more equitable. (City Lab)
As Omicron tears through the U.S., transit agencies are concerned about another plunge in ridership, in addition to staffing shortages (RT&S). In Pittsburgh, seven Port Authority employees have died of COVID-19 (Trib Live).
Some Honda owners are annoyed that their cars’ clocks think it’s 2002, which, we know, world’s smallest violin, but it also makes you wonder how such a software glitch could happen. (Jalopnik)
The Oregon and Washington DOTs are using 15-year-old traffic projections to push for a $5 billion I-5 widening project (City Observatory). Meanwhile, Portland’s Metro Council is demanding that light rail or bus rapid transit be included in an I-5 bridge replacement (Bike Portland).
Oregon Walks’ executive director is sick and tired of drivers killing pedestrians in the same neglected parts of Portland. (Willamette Week)
DDOT has a new list of priority bus projects that, while not sexy, will make it easier to get around D.C. without a car. (Greater Greater Washington)
