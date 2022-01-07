Friday’s Headlines Chart a New Course

  • The pandemic and higher awareness of climate change and racial injustice set transit agencies on a more equitable course in 2021. (Governing)
  • In big cities, pandemic-era open streets often benefited wealthier neighborhoods, but smaller cities’ programs tended to be more equitable. (City Lab)
  • As Omicron tears through the U.S., transit agencies are concerned about another plunge in ridership, in addition to staffing shortages (RT&S). In Pittsburgh, seven Port Authority employees have died of COVID-19 (Trib Live).
  • Some Honda owners are annoyed that their cars’ clocks think it’s 2002, which, we know, world’s smallest violin, but it also makes you wonder how such a software glitch could happen. (Jalopnik)
  • The Oregon and Washington DOTs are using 15-year-old traffic projections to push for a $5 billion I-5 widening project (City Observatory). Meanwhile, Portland’s Metro Council is demanding that light rail or bus rapid transit be included in an I-5 bridge replacement (Bike Portland).
  • Oregon Walks’ executive director is sick and tired of drivers killing pedestrians in the same neglected parts of Portland. (Willamette Week)
  • DDOT has a new list of priority bus projects that, while not sexy, will make it easier to get around D.C. without a car. (Greater Greater Washington)
  • Houston’s bike-share wants to expand into underserved communities. (Houston Public Media)
  • A four-year Memphis transportation plan includes several bike and trail projects, as well as BRT connecting downtown and the University of Memphis. (WREG)
  • 700 tons of rail arrived recently for a Kansas City streetcar extension. (Star)
  • A Charlotte art teacher and her class painted a 300-foot-long mural in an Uptown bike lane. (Spectrum)
