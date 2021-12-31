Friday’s Headlines Are Keeping It Real

They’re expensive and deadly, not liberating and fun. So why not regulate car commercials like cigarette ads? (The Stranger)
Electric vehicles are already dangerous for pedestrians because they’re so quiet, and now Goodyear is developing a noise-reducing tire. (Jalopnik)
Too often police stop BIPOC individuals who are just riding their bikes or waiting for a bus. (Rocky Mountain PBS)
A referendum on gig worker benefits similar to California’s Prop 22 is closer to making it onto the Massachusetts ballot. (Boston Globe)
Months after a mass shooting at a San Jose train yard, Valley Transit employees are returning to work. (Mercury News)
The Federal Transit Administration is threatening to claw back a $37 million federal grant if St. Louis’ Delmar Loop trolley isn’t running again by June 1. (Post-Dispatch)
The Kansas City streetcar could potentially expand north across the Missouri River. (KSHB)
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s legacy is eight years of more cars and more traffic deaths. (Streetsblog NYC)
Bike Portland wants Oregon to emulate Colorado’s new rule requiring the DOT to take into account climate change when approving road projects.
A coalition of nonprofits and housing advocates is working to ensure that gentrification doesn’t price out residents along Maryland’s Purple Line when the light rail line is completed. (Washington Post)
Complete Streets is one of the issues Atlantans want newly elected Mayor Andre Dickens to tackle. (AJC)
Federal road safety regulators know that pedestrian deaths are on the rise, and the blame can be placed on increasingly larger vehicles. The problem? They just don’t care — plus all the other news of the day!
Happy New Year, transit riders! Congress has a special present: Some of you will be getting a tax increase this year. Legislation that puts tax subsidies for transit commuters on equal footing with car commuters has been allowed to expire by Congress. That means people who drive to work can deduct up to $250 in […]
The next time your subway car is overcrowded, or your train is delayed, or your bus is bogged down in traffic, you can access a direct line to your members of Congress and let them know you’re not gonna take it anymore. Building America’s Future, a lobbying group for more federal infrastructure spending, just released […]