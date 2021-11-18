Thursday’s Headlines Are Under Construction

States will have broad discretion on projects to fund with federal infrastructure money, and there’s no guarantee they’ll spend it equitably. (Vox)
The flood of road money in the infrastructure bill means that highway fund “donor states” will no longer exist. Every state will get more for roads than it pays in gas taxes. (Eno Center for Transportation)
Railway Age lays out in detail what’s in the infrastructure bill for passenger rail.
The infrastructure bill will provide $2 billion to improve accessibility at the 20 percent of transit stations that aren’t ADA compliant. (CBS News)
Twenty-five major cities worldwide have pledged to go carbon-neutral by doing things like banning cars from streets and building more bike lanes. (BBC)
CNBC proclaimed that self-driving cars are already here, an idea thoroughly refuted by Jalopnik.
Uber has brought back its carpool service under a new name (The Verge)
The Federal Highway Administration approved plans for a new interstate that will eventually connect Phoenix and Las Vegas. (Phoenix New Times)
Seattle is installing cameras to catch drivers who block intersections and bus lanes. (MyNorthwest)
Kansas City is planning a new transit line that might have bus rapid transit and streetcar components. (KMBC)
Speeding is a huge problem in Baltimore. The city says it’s prioritizing safety but doesn’t have enough funding. (WBAL)
Crashes were down but traffic deaths rose in North Carolina last year. (WBTV)
Boise’s urban renewal agency is buying a parking lot and turning it into a park. (Idaho Statesman)
As Sens. John Kerry (D-MA), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), and Joseph Lieberman (I-CT) prepare to unveil a new climate change measure that includes a tax on motor fuels, eight of their colleagues are urging the trio not to forget local transportation planning — and warning that any new gas tax should be used to help pay […]
The transportation-plus-drilling bill that John Boehner and company are trying to ram through the House is an attack on transit riders, pedestrians, cyclists, city dwellers, and every American who can’t afford to drive everywhere. Under this bill, all the dedicated federal funding streams for transit, biking, and walking would disappear, leading to widespread service cuts […]
The House reportedly likely to vote on a major infrastructure bill soon — and if it passes, it will have big consequences for the future of sustainable transportation in the U.S. The Moving Forward Act is a massive, $1.5-trillion bill that will have sweeping implications for housing, climate change, water, and land use in addition […]
Twenty years ago, Japan’s electoral reform redistributed power, giving urban constituencies a greater voice. One result: Japan eliminated its version of the Highway Trust Fund, which urban voters saw as satisfying the interests of the construction lobby, not their own. If city-dwellers had a greater voice in the United States, would the same thing happen? […]