Signed, Sealed, Delivered, Tuesday’s Headlines Are Yours

Image: Paris Malone, CC
  • President Biden signed the infrastructure bill, which makes it an infrastructure law? (Politico)
  • … And everyone covered it:
    • Get ready for a Cincinnati bridge, Atlanta bus rapid transit, a rail hub in Chicago and the port of Baltimore (CNN).
    • Speaking of bridges, not every city is excited about a new, wider span, citing induced demand and impacts to neighborhoods (City Lab).
    • But in general, cities and states are gearing up to compete for funding (USA Today).
    • Get in line — the New York region has already spent all the money. (NY Times)
    • Most of it will be for freeways, though, with $1 billion allocated for roads in Oregon and just $200 million for transit (Portland Mercury).
    • In Minnesota, it’s $4.8 billion for roads and bridges and $800 million for transit (Star-Tribune).
    • Georgia will get $8.9 billion for roads and $1.4 billion for transit, and officials are expecting hiccups with distribution of funds (Georgia Public Broadcasting).
    • Even with the skewed funding formula, Hampton Roads transit officials think they can use the money to double ridership in five years (13 News Now).
    • And Amtrak’s $117 billion investment in the Northeast Corridor will increase capacity and reduce travel times (Smart Cities Dive).
  • Unless we start taking 40 percent of our trips on transit, foot or bike within the next 10 years, we won’t meet climate change goals. (Streetsblog USA)
  • Transit agencies are experimenting with no or low fares to boost ridership, but some worry the loss of revenue could lead to service cuts. (Washington Post)
  • Dallas is spending $2 million next year to fill in bike lane gaps. (Observer)
  • The Bird app in Detroit now includes MoGo bike-share docks. (Mass Transit)
  • Toledo is donating bikes from a defunct bike-share to groups that will distribute them to low-income residents. (Blade)
  • A New York Times photo essay shows how important Bulgaria’s last remaining narrow-gauge railroad is to residents of remote mountain villages.

