Monday’s Headlines Blame Joe Manchin

Sen. Joe Manchin’s demands for the Build Bad Better package wouldn’t even keep the status quo — in many cases, they would actually make things worse. (The American Prospect)
Mother Jones delves into the centrist West Virginia Democrat’s ties to fossil fuel industries. He leads all members of Congress in campaign donations from oil and gas, natural gas pipelines and coal mining, and most of his wealth is tied up in the coal brokerage he founded.
The Natural Resources Defense Council, Rocky Mountain Institute and Smart Growth America introduced a new tool to estimate how much more driving and pollution additional highway lanes will generate. (NRDC)
Washington, D.C. subway service cutbacks will remain in place this week as the investigation into a D.C. Metro derailment continues, and on the heels of another train evacuation Friday. (Washington Post)
Honolulu is moving forward with a tax on hotel rooms, part of which would go toward the city’s embattled light rail project. (Hawai’i Public Radio)
Bus lanes on San Francisco’s de facto highway of Geary Boulevard could serve as a model for future transit projects. (Chronicle)
The frontrunner in Boston’s mayoral race, Michelle Wu, supports fare-free transit. (Commonwealth)
The bike shop employee who designed Minneapolis’ bike maps is retiring. (MinnPost)
The Toledo Blade editorial board came out in favor of Vision Zero.
Charleston is close to finding a new bike-share operator. (City Paper)
House Speaker John Boehner just gave a talk to the elite Economic Club of Washington. Mixed in with other crazy-talk about taxes being off the table for the super committee (even though they were explicitly on the table when the super committee was formed as part of the debt ceiling agreement) and government regulation being […]
At last night’s presidential debate in Nassau County, the best opening for Barack Obama and Mitt Romney to talk about transportation policy came when undecided voter Phillip Tricolla asked the following question of the President: QUESTION: Your energy secretary, Steven Chu, has now been on record three times stating it’s not policy of his department […]
This story was originally published by the Carbon Tax Center. It is reprinted here with permission. It’s often said that a carbon tax is first and foremost a tax on coal. I’ve probably said it myself, and David Roberts wrote as much the other day in his useful post for Vox, “The 5 most important questions […]
In transportation circles, there’s an endless debate about how to fund infrastructure. Raise the gas tax? Index it to inflation? Institute a vehicle-miles-traveled fee? Many jurisdictions have turned to property taxes, bonds, and sales taxes as a supplement. But Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell is blowing the whole thing wide open with a half-baked scheme for the […]