Friday’s Headlines Are Getting Creative

Rep. Peter DeFazio, the chair of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, has a clever plan to boost transit funding in the reconciliation infrastructure bill without violating President Biden’s promise not to revisit line items from the bipartisan bill. (Streetsblog USA)
New York has joined California in outlawing the sale of gas-powered vehicles starting in 2035. (CBS News)
About three-quarters of Seattle residents support more funding for transit, according to a new poll. (The Urbanist)
Transit, environmental and faith groups are joining forces to oppose widening I-94 in Milwaukee. (Wisconsin Public Radio)
Thanks to low pay, Denver’s Regional Transportation District continues to struggle with hiring enough bus and train drivers to meet the demand for more service as ridership rises. (Colorado Public Radio)
The Pittsburgh city council gave preliminary approval to new regulations on e-scooters. (WESA)
St. Paul and Minneapolis are thinking about pairing up on bike-sharing. (Pioneer Press)
The Atlanta school system is getting electric buses. (Voice)
Shed a tear for these University of Utah students who can’t find a parking space. (Daily Utah Chronicle)
In another college town, Gainesville, Florida residents mean business about Vision Zero. (Sun)
Mayor Anne Hidalgo has liberated Paris from the tyranny of cars (Slate), and now she might do the same for the whole country (Quartz). Viva la France!
