Tuesday’s Headlines Want Their Money Back

  • The Eno Center for Transportation explains how moderate Democrats bargained away more than $70 billion for transit in the bipartisan infrastructure bill. $10 billion was cut from the House proposal in the Senate, which also threw another $100 billion at highways (WHYY).
  • Washington Post readers share their ideas for infrastructure projects, from sidewalks in Massachusetts to transit in Des Moines.
  • Wear and tear makes roads less safe and driving even more expensive than previously thought, according to a new study, and road funding is better spent on maintenance than new construction. (Governing)
  • It should come as a surprise to no one that Uber and Lyft misled California drivers and voters with their expensive campaign in favor of Prop 22. (Jacobin)
  • At Human Transit, consultant Jarrett Walker discusses the new Dallas bus system he helped design. It reallocates funding toward higher frequency on the most-needed routes.
  • As Austin prepares for a massive transit expansion, CapMetro is considering creating its own police force. The agency also has unarmed social workers who respond to issues like homelessness. (American-Statesman)
  • The Bay Area’s Valley Transit resumed light rail service three months after a mass shooting at a rail yard, just in time for a 49ers football game. (East Bay Times)
  • Bay Area Rapid Transit is set to receive $331 million in federal COVID-19 funding. (San Francisco Examiner)
  • In Charlotte, which has a 15-year backlog of sidewalk repairs, the city council tripled funding from $15 million to $50 million. (WBTV)
  • Connecticut rail enthusiasts want to restore service from the Berkshires region to New York City. (The Edge)
  • Buffalo has a new two-way protected bike lane (Spectrum News). But one is being removed in suburban Cincinnati (Local 12).
  • Tampa unveiled new Vision Zero public art drawing attention to pedestrian crossings. (WFTS)

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG