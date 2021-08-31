Tuesday’s Headlines Want Their Money Back

The Eno Center for Transportation explains how moderate Democrats bargained away more than $70 billion for transit in the bipartisan infrastructure bill. $10 billion was cut from the House proposal in the Senate, which also threw another $100 billion at highways (WHYY).
Washington Post readers share their ideas for infrastructure projects, from sidewalks in Massachusetts to transit in Des Moines.
Wear and tear makes roads less safe and driving even more expensive than previously thought, according to a new study, and road funding is better spent on maintenance than new construction. (Governing)
It should come as a surprise to no one that Uber and Lyft misled California drivers and voters with their expensive campaign in favor of Prop 22. (Jacobin)
At Human Transit, consultant Jarrett Walker discusses the new Dallas bus system he helped design. It reallocates funding toward higher frequency on the most-needed routes.
As Austin prepares for a massive transit expansion, CapMetro is considering creating its own police force. The agency also has unarmed social workers who respond to issues like homelessness. (American-Statesman)
The Bay Area’s Valley Transit resumed light rail service three months after a mass shooting at a rail yard, just in time for a 49ers football game. (East Bay Times)