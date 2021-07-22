Thursday’s Headlines Don’t Wanna Play Head Games

In a bit of parliamentary maneuvering, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called for a vote on a bipartisan infrastructure agreement Wednesday night, and Senate Republicans blocked it (CNN). Next, either an agreement is reached, or Democrats will bring forward bills they’ve already passed through committee but stand no chance of gaining Republican support (Route Fifty).
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg hit up transit agencies in Oregon, Phoenix and Chicago on a tour to drum up support for President Biden’s infrastructure plan. (Mass Transit Mag)
Transportation for America gave Biden good marks on what he’s been able to accomplish so far, but six months into his presidency, much of his work deserves an incomplete.
Exactly what does it take to create a 15-minute city? (Governing)
Also from Governing:For a mid-sized transit system like Raleigh’s, plugging in federal COVID relief funds to go fare-free was easy. Doing so sustainably when those funds run out is a different story.
Amidst a historic heat wave, more than 20 Oregon groups want ODOT to address climate change by not widening freeways and instituting congestion pricing. (Willamette Week)
Utah is using pollution sensors on buses to track air quality in real time. (Salt Lake Tribune)
Boston has sacrificed everything for cars. But its pre-car origins also mean it has the opportunity to change. (Boston Magazine)
Virginia has a good plan to slow down drivers — as long as enforcement is equitable. (Mercury)
Boston is building five miles of bus lanes this summer. (WBUR)
The Seattle Times wants to hear from readers on Sound Transit’s plans to delay projects.
It’s been two weeks, and Pittsburgh is already having problems with people parking e-scooters just wherever. (Pittsburgh Magazine)
The Senate Finance Committee is currently marking up what lawmakers have christened the “Highway Investment, Job Creation and Economic Growth Act of 2012,” the final component of the Senate’s two-year transportation bill. This portion of the bill, put together by committee chair Max Baucus (D-MT), is responsible for the “pay-for” — identifying approximately $13 billion […]
A top Republican transportation staffer gave some clues yesterday about the GOP’s plan to drastically restructure national transportation policy and reverse many reforms of the past 20 years. In an off-the-record luncheon with the Road Gang, a sort of “fraternity” of Washington highway executives, Jim Tymon gave the view from his seat as Republican staff director […]
Speaker John Boehner called the House of Representatives back into session yesterday, while the Senate will reconvene next Tuesday. And not a moment too soon: A number of major transportation laws will expire shortly, with calls to action coming from both sides. After all, many of these laws are extensions of extensions, and each side […]
Happy 2011! May this year bring peace, harmony, and a six-year transportation reauthorization. The best part about 2011 is that it’s not 2010. Last year was a tough one at the federal level: constant extensions of both the transportation bill and the general budget, no progress on an adequate funding source for infrastructure investment, and […]
Shifting demographics have countless repercussions. Today, one of those is the loss of a pro-transit voice in Congress. As the Midwest and Northeast lose population, redistricting is claiming some of their members of Congress, with the South and West picking up those seats. Last night, Rep. Russ Carnahan became a casualty of Missouri’s population loss […]