Wednesday’s Headlines Are Falling Apart

The bipartisan infrastructure framework gets worse all the time. Now Republicans have forced Democrats to drop the idea of cracking down on tax cheats to raise revenue (Reuters). At least one influential House Democrat hopes the whole collapses (Politico).

The morning commute may be a thing of the past, but midday trips are up, and transit officials are still struggling to figure out how to provide service in the post-pandemic “new normal.” (Route Fifty)

If more people biked, roads could be both narrower and shallower, saving billions of dollars on paving costs. (Planetizen)

No matter where they are, the deadliest roads in the U.S. have a few things in common: They’re wide, fast and flanked by destinations for people on foot. (Streetsblog USA)

Penn State researchers used eye-tracking data to study how cities can design safer roads by factoring in what cyclists are looking at and thinking about.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham won’t support infrastructure spending, even though his state has the worst roads in the country and is among the most dangerous states for pedestrians. (Raw Story)

The mayors of Phoenix, Tucson and other Arizona cities wrote to the state’s congressional delegation urging them to support plans to support expanding Amtrak, which has not served the state in 25 years. (Northeast Valley News)

A Florida state senator is trying to kill Tampa Bay’s regional transit authority. (Tampa Bay Times)

It took years for residents to convince Philadelphia to put dangerous Washington Avenue on a road diet, and now the project has been delayed until 2022. (Inquirer)

A greenway encircling San Antonio showcases the city’s history and beauty, but also requires walking through swamps and alongside highways. (Current)

Portland’s streetcar, the first modern system in the U.S., celebrated its 25th anniversary. (KATU)

Transit can provide access to nature for people without cars. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution)