Friday’s Headlines Are Like a Heat Wave

Businesses should stop subsidizing parking for employees. (City Lab)
The Biden administration backed off a proposed Trump-era change to the official definition of a metro area that would have resulted in many small cities losing federal funding for transit, among other things. (Roll Call)
New Orleans, Newark, New York, Houston and San Francisco have the worst urban heat zones, according to a new Climate Central report. While factors vary, they all have one thing in common: Lots of paved surfaces that absorb sunlight.
Know thy enemy: Here’s some oil industry propaganda about the Biden administration’s approach to clean energy. (Forbes)
Texas has committed to spending $25 billion on road projects to accommodate growth. But instead of doubling down on the mistakes of the 1950s, what if states tore down their freeways and invested in other ways for people to get around? (Observer)
Austin’s Capitol Metro released plans for light rail downtown with six underground stops. (Community Impact)
A route has been chosen for a potential high-speed rail line between Atlanta and Charlotte. (Intown Paper)
A federal commission released a $117 billion plan to improve rail service on the East Coast, the nation’s busiest corridor. (Reuters)
Restarting Valley Transit after a mass shooting at a San Jose railyard will take longer than expected. (Mercury News)
San Francisco is still not making progress towards Vision Zero. (Examiner)
A proposed Research Triangle bikeway could change the way workers in Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill commute. (Indy Week)
The mayor of Madison, Wisconsin, is calling for lowering speed limits after a fatal highway crash. (NBC 15)
Deron Lovaas is the Federal Transportation Policy Director for the Natural Resources Defense Council. This article is cross-posted from his blog on Switchboard. The Boy Scout motto (“Be prepared”) should guide state transportation departments (DOTs), metropolitan planning organizations (MPOs) and transit agencies as we recover from the destruction Hurricane Sandy wreaked. This superstorm was deemed historic for transit […]
Editor’s note This article was written in response to an article on Streetsblog USA about a proposal to create an active transportation administration or czar at the U.S. Department of Transportation. We’re pleased to publish multiple perspectives on this important issue. A shift in messaging about how America gets from one place to another is […]
In 2005, PBS came out with a widely promoted documentary narrated by Alanis Morissette called "Global Warming: The Signs and the Science." For people interested in learning more about the topic of global warming and climate change, this DVD is widely available. Being produced and distributed by a well known and highly respected organization, serves […]