Tuesday’s Headlines Are Mostly About Equity
- Americans are returning to work and to the roads, but even a small number of people continuing to work from home would pay big dividends in reducing rush-hour congestion. (New York Times)
- New, sporadic commuting habits are forcing transit agencies to rethink commuter rail and seek other sources of revenue. (Politico)
- Road rage shootings are trending up, to the point that a driver now shoots someone every 18 hours, on average. (The Hill)
- The U.S. DOT awarded $250 million in American Rescue Act Funds to transit projects in Tempe, Charlotte, Tacoma, Portland and 18 other cities. (Railway Age)
- Lyft has yet to release reports about sexual assault allegations on the ride-hailing platform despite promising to do so three years ago. (CNN)
- A federal judge says that Uber’s driver rating system may be biased by passengers’ racism. (San Jose Mercury News)
- Cleveland residents are worried that changes to bus routes could leave low-income riders stranded. (News 5)
- A Sacramento Bee columnist says jaywalking should be decriminalized because it amounts to a charge of walking while Black.
- Wisconsin Republicans approved a plan to cut state transit funding in half over the next two years. Their transportation budget also keeps $1.1 billion to expand I-94 in Milwaukee intact. (Wisconsin Public Radio)
- Federal aid helped the Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority approve a budget with no fare hikes or service cuts despite losing half its ridership during the pandemic. (AJC)
- Alabama union members say the coal mining company they work for is trying to intimidate them into ending a strike by plowing trucks through their picket lines. (The Nation)
- Austin cyclists can look forward to delivery robots sharing their bike lanes. (KXAN)
- The Stranger asked readers which Seattle streets they hate the most.