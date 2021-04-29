Thursday’s Headlines to Keep the Fun Going

  • We already know how to achieve Vision Zero: by requiring advanced safety technology in cars, lowering speeds and designing streets that are safe for all. (Governing)
  • A Rice-Kinder Institute report highlights the most pressing infrastructure needs in the U.S., including dozens of transit projects like New York’s Second Avenue subway and high-speed rail in Colorado. (Route Fifty)
  • The Washington Post and Transportation for America think Republicans’ infrastructure counteroffer is a nonstarter.
  • Minimum parking requirements are driving up climate-change emissions and need to go. (City Lab)
  • Despite a glorious history, intercity buses have gotten short shrift for a long time, even more so during the pandemic, which cut into their revenue with no federal bailout. (National Geographic)
  • Safe streets are essential to a vibrant city. (Greater Greater Washington)
  • Portland is waiving $11 million in fines against the U.S. government for building a fence around the federal courthouse that blocked a bike lane during last summer’s protests. (KATU)
  • Colorado’s highway expansion plans will add 70,000 cars to roads each year, running counter to the state’s transportation and climate goals. (Rocky Mountain Institute)
  • It’s not as sexy as light rail, but Dallas transit’s efforts to improve frequency on its busiest routes is helping to pick up riders. (D Magazine)
  • The Charleston Post and Courier is a big fan of the city’s new green-painted bike lanes.
  • Meanwhile, Richmond is painting a bus lane read. (Times-Dispatch)
  • Honolulu is building more protected bike lanes. (KITV)
  • Philadelphia is improving a bike lane where a driver killed a cycling woman just days before. (Fox 29)
  • Wilmington is discussing a new sales tax to help pay for transit. (WECT)
  • Roundabouts, how do they work? (Jalopnik)

