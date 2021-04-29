Thursday’s Headlines to Keep the Fun Going

We already know how to achieve Vision Zero: by requiring advanced safety technology in cars, lowering speeds and designing streets that are safe for all. (Governing)
A Rice-Kinder Institute report highlights the most pressing infrastructure needs in the U.S., including dozens of transit projects like New York’s Second Avenue subway and high-speed rail in Colorado. (Route Fifty)
If you have a well-worn copy of Ralph Nader’s seminal “Unsafe at Any Speed” on your bookshelf — and who doesn’t? — you know that in the mid 20th century U.S. auto companies were hostile to the idea of designing safer cars. Introducing basic features like padded dashboards and collapsible steering columns, the thinking went, would […]
Voters told pollsters that "jobs and the economy" were their No. 1 concerns this year, which is keeping discussion of a new infrastructure spending package very much alive in Washington (Bloomberg) What’s the real lesson of this past Election Day? That ballot measures for transportation investment do well (Morning News) Blumenauer introduces a bill that […]
For years, the federal government has adopted roadway guidelines that fall far short of what’s needed — and what’s possible — to protect cyclists and pedestrians. By “playing it safe” and sticking with old-school engineering, U.S. DOT allowed streets to be unsafe for these vulnerable road users. But that could be changing. The bike-friendliest transportation […]
The federal government needs an entirely different way of funding transportation — one that would finally allocate billions of dollars that currently subsidize and encourage driving to fund and expand transit, a new report argues.
Tomorrow, Atlanta residents go to the voting booth to decide on a $250 million bond package for infrastructure. The measure comes a few years after voters refused a 1 percent sales tax hike to fund infrastructure projects around the region. Darin Givens at ATL Urbanist was curious about what approval of the measure would mean for biking […]
The top 10 most dangerous cities for pedestrians. (Chart: Dangerous by Design report) If the equivalent of one jumbo jet full of Americans died every month, the resulting public outcry would be deafening. Or would it? Anne Canby, the former Delaware transportation secretary who heads the Surface Transportation Policy Partnership (STPP), raised that question today […]