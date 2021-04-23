Friday’s Headlines as We Ease into the Weekend

In the wake of George Floyd’s murder, 34 states have introduced bills cracking down on protesters, including some that would bar the prosecution of drivers who run them over. (New York Times)
President Biden’s climate change summit started Thursday, and he pledged to cut carbon emissions by over half within the next decade. (CNN)
Sen. Joe Manchin doesn’t want to raise corporate taxes to the level the Biden administration wants in order to fund infrastructure. Now he’s against hiking the gas tax or user fees, too (Business Insider). So how do we pay for this stuff?
University of Georgia researchers have come up with a new method for infrastructure maintenance that could save a lot of money. (Archinect)
Mass Transit wonders just what, exactly, the White House wants to spend $621 billion on transportation funding on, and how many of those projects are on the books anyway.
Seattle’s Sound Transit has an $11.5 billion hole to fill to complete expansion plans voters approved in 2016. (My Northwest)
New Jersey’s turnpike authority is scheduled to vote next week on a proposal to transfer $2 billion to transit. (NJ.com)
The Jacksonville city council is about to get its first crack at a proposal to raise gas taxes and fund a Skyway expansion. (News4Jax)
Transit-oriented development is a new concept in New Orleans (NOLA.com). Maybe they should talk to Charlotte about the pros and cons, where development around transit stops is going gangbusters (WCNC).
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution gave a prominent Republican lobbyist space to push for autonomous shuttles on the Beltline in lieu of the promised light rail.
Mayor Pete's transportation plan would create a national Vision Zero plan, charge drivers more for their use of the roads, build more public transit, and create "sustainable infrastructure" jobs — but it also has some proposals that might undermine all of it.
President Biden revealed new details about his transformative new infrastructure package today, but sustainable transportation advocates are already questioning how much it will actually transform our national addiction to cars.