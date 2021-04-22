Thursday’s Headlines, and a Lot of Them

  • President Biden’s infrastructure plan is filled with compromises the White House made to ensure it had broad support. (Washington Post)
  • Republican senators are prepping a counteroffer to Biden’s plan that will be just a fraction of a size and funded partly by electric vehicle fees. (Politico)
  • While some “vaccine tourists” are flying thousands of miles for a COVID shot, others have no way to get to their appointments close to home. (Kaiser Health News)
  • An MIT professor has figured out a way to model pedestrian movement the way that traffic engineers do for cars. (World Economic Forum)
  • With much of the white-collar workforce expected to stay home post-pandemic, some urbanists are dreaming of converting offices into housing. But it’s not as easy as it sounds. (Slate)
  • Parking guru Donald Shoup reflects on how things have changed in the past 25 years. (Parking Today)
  • New Jersey transit officials say it could take four years for ridership to recover. (NJ Biz)
  • Despite the influx of federal funding, the financial situation at Denver’s Regional Transportation District is still uncertain. (Mass Transit Mag)
  • Milwaukee will use part of its $400 million in stimulus money to expand the city’s streetcar. (TMJ 4)
  • Dallas-Fort Worth will spend $54 million from the stimulus package on bike and pedestrian projects. (Star-Telegram)
  • Sacramento is turning its historic train station into a multimodal and environmentally friendly “mobility hub.” (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Billy Penn has an update on Philadelphia bike projects.
  • Athens, Georgia, is starting to build out a 20-year plan to put bike paths on every major street. (Flagpole)
  • Washington, D.C. will start enforcing parking laws again June 1. (Washingtonian)
  • Austin’s Cap Metro is starting to prepare land-use plans for affordable transit-oriented housing near new Project Connect transit stops. (Monitor)
  • Houston has a new, contactless fare system. (Railway Age)
  • Orlando Weekly tries to talk some sense into Florida politicians who are enamored with Elon Musk’s Boring tunnels.
  • A retired L.A. Metro rail car could be turned into a cafe or museum. (Long Beach Post)
  • Just shoe it: Portland’s new bike-share docks are made out of recycled Nike sneakers. (Bike Portland)

