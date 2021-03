Friday’s Headlines Are Dangerous By Design

Smart Growth America released its latest Dangerous by Design report, which highlighted a 45 percent increase in the number of pedestrians struck and killed by drivers over the past decade ( Smart Cities Dive ). The data is something of a paradox — even as traffic declined in the pandemic, speeds rose, so more people actually died in crashes — emphasizing the need for better street design ( Curbed ). Yet the list of the most dangerous states is depressingly familiar, with the same 10 states ranked at the top as last year ( Streetsblog USA ).