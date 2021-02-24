Wednesday’s Headlines Help Us Dig Ourselves Out

As a former mayor, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is relying on cities to come up with solutions for infrastructure and climate-change challenges. (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
A $4 trillion infrastructure bill? The New York Post buried the lede in a story about Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wanting a new Brooklyn subway line.
Virginia Sen. Mark Warner sees the current COVID relief bill as the last big-ticket item Democrats pass unilaterally, though he says there’s potential for more transit funding in a future bipartisan infrastructure bill. (Inside NoVa)
A car isn’t necessary for most personal trips in the U.S. A quarter are under a mile — walking distance — while most others could be made with a bike or e-bike. (Planetizen)
Seattle health officials are considering repealing a King County law requiring cyclists to wear helmets after learning that homeless people are often the ones ticketed (Crosscut). In related news, a recent Kansas City study found that bikes are a lifeline for the homeless, allowing them to access jobs and health care (Health Forward).
Citing problems with the Purple Line, the Washington Post gets onboard with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s Beltway HOT lane and tolling plan. Motorists’ groups are thrilled, while transit advocates are a bit more skeptical (WTOP).
A 25-year Philadelphia transit plan calls for more frequent regional rail, additional bus-only lanes, transfers between systems, free rides for kids and discounted fares for low-income riders. (WHYY)
While many jurisdictions require property owners to clear sidewalks and make the job even harder when snow plows clear the road, Montgomery County, Maryland is considering making the DOT remove thick snow and ice from sidewalks, too. (DCist)
Des Moines’ road diets caught the attention of national news outlet Axios.
Houston’s BCycle bike-share is catching on, with 300,000 trips in 2020. (Click 2 Houston)
A Hawaii bill would tax gas-powered cars worth over $60,000 to fund electric-vehicle infrastructure. (The Garden Island)
The U.K. Supreme Court’s recent decision on Uber drivers shows that the pendulum is swinging globally toward gig workers’ labor rights. (Wired)
This isn’t your daddy’s NASCAR: Roush Fenway Racing is the first racing team to be certified carbon-neutral. (ESPN)
