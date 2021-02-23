Tuesday’s Headlines from Around Our Nation

File under: Walking while Black. New video shows California police killing a homeless, mentally ill father after confronting him for jaywalking across an empty street last September (CBS This Morning). In Texas, police arrested a teenager for walking home from work down the middle of the road to avoid the icy sidewalk during the recent blizzard (Daily Mail).
Uber, Lyft and delivery companies spent $200 million to convince California voters that they couldn’t afford to raise drivers’ wages or provide benefits without raising prices — and now they’re raising prices anyway. (The Verge)
Portland’s new transportation commissioner wants to introduce car-free districts and slow down cars, and is opposed to traffic enforcement, as well as widening I-5. (Bike Portland)
Massachusetts’ $16 billion transportation bond bill includes $5 billion for transit and $50 million for Complete Streets. (Transport Topics)
A Fresno congressman has introduced a $32-billion bill to complete a high-speed rail line between Los Angeles and San Francisco. (Streetsblog CAL)
The Federal Transit Administration is rethinking an auto-centric design for Union Station in Washington, D.C. that include a controversial parking garage. (Washington Post)
The Cleveland Plain Dealer calls on the Ohio legislature to reject Gov. Mike DeWine’s proposal to slash already-meager state funding for transit.
Minnesota should rethink the flawed design for the Gold Line bus rapid transit project. (streets.mn)
New Orleans officials are considering revamping bus and streetcar routes with the goal of getting workers to their jobs within 20 minutes. (Times-Picayune)
Texas residents used their hybrid pickup trucks to run appliances during the recent blackout, which could become a selling point for the ginormous vehicles. (Core 77)
A bill introduced by a Washington State Republican would tax bike buyers and transit users to help pay for road maintenance. (Seattle Times)
Gainesville is planning pedestrian safety improvements to two streets where drivers have killed University of Florida students. (Sun)
Flagstaff is reintroducing paid parking after suspending fees during the pandemic. (Arizona Daily Sun)
El Paso is planning more bike lanes downtown. (KFOX 14)
On Monday, the Oregon state legislature released a plan to raise about $8.1 billion over the next 10 years by increasing gas taxes, registration fees, and payroll taxes to spend on roads, transit, walking, and bicycling. It also includes a new excise tax on bicycle sales.