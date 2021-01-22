Friday’s Headlines As We Look to the Future

President Joe Biden will appoint Nuria Fernandez, head of the Bay Area’s Valley Transit Authority, as director of the Federal Transit Administration. At VTA, Fernandez oversaw a $7-billion rail expansion into Silicon Valley. Previously she served in leadership positions at transit agencies in New York City, Chicago and Washington, D.C. (San Jose Spotlight)
As Streetsblog USA pointed out, among presidents, Biden’s life has been uniquely impacted by traffic violence. A truck driver killed his first wife and infant daughter. Meanwhile, Kea Wilson also covered Pete Buttigieg’s confirmation hearing.
The decline in traffic at the start of the pandemic inspired “Imagine” covers, but maybe “Instant Karma” would’ve been a better choice. Those gains are expected to be wiped out once the COVID-19 vaccine takes hold. (Kinder Rice)
Pedestrian Observations says transit projects really do cost more in the U.S. than Europe, despite an Eno Center for Transportation study that found no difference.
The D.C. Metro is testing a new air filtration system it hopes will restore faith that public transit is safe — it is — along with ridership. (Washington Post)
Dallas is twice as dangerous for pedestrians as the average American. Its first-ever mobility plan calls for more bike lanes and wider sidewalks, but lacks concrete solutions. (D Magazine)
Houston’s first protected intersection is open for business. (Chronicle)
Utah Transit Authority ridership dropped by 47 percent in 2020, thanks to the pandemic. (Salt Lake Tribune)
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga is collaborating with two private companies to develop technology to model traffic patterns and improve pedestrian safety. (Chattanooga Pulse)
New streetlights are illuminating how dangerous it is to cross Savannah’s busy Victory Drive on foot. (Connect Savannah)
Ann Arbor is filling in sidewalk gaps with a voter-approved property tax hike. (MLive)
Say goodbye to the click-clack of Philadelphia’s analog train timetable board. (City Lab)