Trump Was Impeached, but Thursday’s Headlines Are Unimpeachable

DOT Effort to Reconnect Communities Severed By Highways Kicks Off in Spokane (Next City) The Connection Between Traffic Stops and Police Shootings (Transportist) Bike-Share Debuts in L.A. (Streetsblog LA, LA Times) Atlanta Residents to Vote on Transpo Sales Tax in November (AJC) Feds Investigate Second Tesla Self-Driving Vehicle Crash (The Hill) Engineering Prof: Why I Still Feel Safe […]
Bikes are selling like hotcakes (hotcakes that can get you crosstown, that is!). Plus, electric buses are still so rare that when a city buys one, it's still news. That and the other headlines from around the nation.