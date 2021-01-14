Trump Was Impeached, but Thursday’s Headlines Are Unimpeachable

  • Coronavirus lockdowns caused traffic congestion to fall worldwide for the first time in at least a decade. (Reuters)
  • Cars are not only physically killing us — they’re killing our bank accounts, too. The average cost of a new car now tops $40,000. (CNET)
  • Senate Democrats introduced a bill that includes $10 billion to tear down urban freeways. (Streetsblog USA)
  • Uber and Lyft drivers filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn Prop 22, the California referendum that made them independent contractors instead of employees eligible for benefits. (ABC News)
  • Uber expanded a feature allowing users to request an electric vehicle to 1,400 cities. It also added transit to its app in Mexico City and London, joining Sydney and Chicago. (The Verge)
  • Cooperation between operators and regulators, flat topography and integration with transit are the keys to a successful bike-share system. (BBC)
  • One of Elaine Chao’s last actions as transportation secretary was to release regulations laying the groundwork for self-driving cars. (Planetizen)
  • Main Streets are hurting during the pandemic, and better transportation planning can help bring them back. (Public Square)
  • The Twin Cities are tacking $70 million onto the cost of the bus rapid transit Gold Line to pay for (ugh) more parking. (Star Tribune)
  • Demand for transit is growing in outlying parts of Harris County, Texas. (Houston Public Media)
  • A spike in COVID-19 cases has left Austin’s Cap Metro with a shortage of bus drivers. (KXAN)
  • The Birmingham suburb of Homewood is considering a Complete Streets plan for Green Springs Highway, one of the area’s busiest roads. (Bham Now)
  • You’ve heard of the “15-minute city,” where every necessity is within a short walk or bike ride. How about Sweden’s plans for 1-minute cities? (Fast Company)

