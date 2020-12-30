Wednesday’s Headlines as We Move to the End

It's our annual December donation drive. Please give from the heart (and wallet!) by clicking here. Thanks.
It’s our annual December donation drive. Please give from the heart (and wallet!) by clicking here. Thanks.

Don’t forget — it’s still our December donation drive for Streetsblog USA and our friends at Streetsblog NYC and Streetfilms, so click the icon to the right and give freely! Thanks.

  • The $14 billion for transit in the new coronavirus relief package will be allocated within the next 30 days (Mass Transit Mag). Unfortunately, the package also includes $10 billion for highways (Transport Topics).
  • Sun Belt cities are known for being auto-centric, but expanding public transit is helping cities like Austin and Phoenix attract new residents and jobs (like it always does!). (Forbes)
  • Uber and Lyft are backing bills in states like New York and Illinois that would let drivers unionize, but still consider them contractors rather than employees under the law. (Wired)
  • Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, the first Black woman to head the Portland Bureau of Transportation, supports fare-free transit and is committed to equity and social justice. (BikePortland)
  • Much of the opposition to Austin’s successful Project Connect transit referendum centered around gentrification and displacement. Now Austin faces the task of expanding transit in an equitable way, starting with $300 million for rent assistance along routes. (City Monitor)
  • Dallas Area Rapit Transit has started construction on the 50-mile Silver Line connecting Fort Worth and Plano. (Star-Telegram)
  • Virginia Beach and Newport News are considering an on-demand microtransit program. (Virginian-Pilot)
  • From a streetcar extension to bus rapid transit to autonomous shuttles, the Tampa Bay Times looks back on the year in transportation.
  • KIRO looks back at 2020’s top Seattle transportation stories, including progress on the Lynnwood light rail extension.
  • COVID may have finally finished off privatization in Great Britain’s railway system. (The Guardian)

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG