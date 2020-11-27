Black Friday Headlines

Fifty million people are expected to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, down 10 percent from the usual numbers, but still a record for the pandemic. (City Lab)
Parking lots are emptier than usual due to the pandemic, so Strong Towns is tweaking its annual #BlackFridayParking tweetstorm. Instead of taking photos of parking lots are are still partially empty on the busiest shopping day of the year, use the hashtag #IWishThisParkingWas to talk about, well, what amenity you wish your city had instead of that parking.
Joe Biden has promised high quality, zero emissions transit in every city of more than 100,000 people. Spending just $2.2 billion a year would improve transit service by an average of 30 percent, according to Yonah Freemark. (Urban Institute)
Curb space and access to the electric grid will drive the third wave of micromobility. (The Conversation)
Uber and Lyft signed a five-year, $810-million contract to provide ride-hailing services to federal employees. (The Verge)
Maryland reached a $250-million settlement with Purple Line contractors that had quit work and sued over $800 million in cost overruns. (DCist)
Philadelphia’s transit agency is losing $1 million a day, thanks to coronavirus. (Philly Voice)
A passenger train between Ann Arbor and Traverse City, Michigan, is expected to start test runs next year. (MLive)
A California town has settled with four teenagers who had their phones taken by police when they tried to record their jaywalking arrests. (Reason)
