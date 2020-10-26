Monday’s Headlines to Start it All Off

Transit funding is on the ballot in 16 cities this November. In a recession, with ridership in decline, will voters be willing to tax themselves? (Governing)
Most American transit systems are built to connect the suburbs to downtown. Creating systems that connect neighborhoods will take massive federal investment. (Vox)
Cities are rethinking the role of cars, reintroducing trams and regulating rental bikes and scooters, according to the 2020 Deloitte Mobility Index.
Electric cars aren’t a silver bullet against climate change because manufacturing them produces emissions, and they often run on power generated by fossil fuels. A better route is massive investment in transit and biking and walking infrastructure. (The Conversation)
GM is seeking federal permission to deploy autonomous cars with no pedals or steering wheel (Reuters) despite the fact that they have trouble seeing scooters and seem confused by families on bikes (Jalopnik).
A California appeals court upheld a lower-court ruling that Uber and Lyft must classify drivers as employees. (NPR)
New York City, Seattle and Portland are suing the Trump administration for withholding COVID-19 transit funds because it considers those cities “anarchist jurisdictions.” (Politico)
Portland is restoring a neighborhood destroyed by highways, urban renewal and redlining. (Bike Portland)
Texas is swapping out toll lanes for managed lanes meant to encourage transit use and carpooling. (Houston Chronicle)
The L.A. Metro’s board of directors approved a 25-year plan to increase the frequency of bus service. (The Source)
Dallas Area Rapid Transit is leaning toward a bus route redesign that emphasizes the busiest routes over broad coverage. (Community Impact)
Miami-Dade approved bus-only lanes on busy SR 836. The route is expected to carry 11,000 people a day. (Herald)
