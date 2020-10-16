Friday’s Headlines to Cap the Week

A new report from Transportation for America lists five ways to cut vehicle emissions: Build denser housing, make less driving a goal, encourage shorter trips, invest in other modes and prioritize access to destinations.
The pandemic has shown that transit agencies must refocus from hub-and-spoke systems bringing commuters in from distant suburbs to basic transit access for disadvantaged groups, as well as better coverage within suburbs. (The Conversation)
Rush hour might be in the rear-view mirror during the pandemic, but traffic has gotten worse at other times of day. (Forbes, Streetsblog)
The Southeast is a leader in electric vehicle manufacturing, but lags behind on EV sales and charging stations, according to a new report from the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy.
A new autonomous shuttle launches in Tampa on Monday. It lacks a steering wheel but does have a backup driver who can take over using a video-game controller. (Tampa Bay Times)
Metro Detroit police are cracking down on people on foot as well as the drivers who kill them during “pedestrian enforcement week.” (WXYZ)
The Twin Cities’ new 20-mile-per-hour speed limit is now in effect. (Pioneer Press)
New quick-build bus and bike lanes are popping up in a Boston suburb. (Somerville Times)
A new bus rapid transit line is now running in Montgomery County, Md. (WAMU)
If the ‘rona doesn’t get you, a runaway vehicle might: An SUV driver plowed into an outdoor café in San Jose, killing one person and injuring seven others. The crash raises questions about the safety of al fresco dining in car-centric areas. (Planetizen)
A British Uber passenger assaulted the driver’s sense of smell, then assaulted him physically when the driver raised a stink. (New York Post)
Can airline-style rewards bring riders back to public transit? Agencies from Portland to Philadelphia think they’ll help attract customers poached by ride-hailing services, but critics say such programs are distractions from real issues like frequency, speed and reliability. (Wired) Since the 1950s, freeways have been shifting people and money from city centers to the suburbs, […]