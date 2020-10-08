All Aboard for Thursday’s Headlines

Transit is on the ballot in at least 15 cities this November. Will calls for racial justice spur voters to spend on more equitable transit systems, or will anxiety about the economy cause voters to reject more taxes? (City Lab)
People who telecommute wind up driving more for reasons other than going to work, so only a car-free lifestyle can truly lower carbon emissions. (The Conversation)
Joe Biden rode Amtrak on a whistle-stop tour of Ohio and Pennsylvania. (Associated Press)
Speed limits are based on how fast drivers actually drive, not what’s safe, so drivers basically get to set their own speed limits. (Grist)
Mobile ticketing could help transit agencies recover from their drop in ridership during the pandemic. (Intelligent Transport)
An Uber software engineer explains that he’s voting against Prop 22—the company’s effort to overturn a California workers’ rights law—because he realized ride-hailing apps are only effective because drivers subsidize it with their unpaid labor. (Tech Crunch)
Lime didn’t meet Seattle’s requirement that it place 10 percent of its rental bikes in neighborhoods that are home to large numbers of low-income residents, immigrants and people of color. (Seattle Times)
Honolulu will extend a troubled light-rail line in phases if funding runs out. (Civil Beat)
The Houston city council is considering a $100 fine for drivers who park in bike lanes. (Houston Chronicle)