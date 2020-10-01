Thursday’s Headlines from Across the Country

- Unless Congress provides funding, more than 3 million households and 1.4 million workplaces will lose access to transit as agencies make cuts. (Streetsblog)
- People who walk, bike or take transit to work are more satisfied with their commutes than those who drive. (Mobility Lab)
- The system, not the backup driver, is responsible for the death of an Arizona woman killed by a self-driving Uber in 2018, writes former Streetsblog editor Angie Schmitt. (Next City)
- The Kinder Institute suggests that a rebate program for e-bikes would give people incentive to buy a vehicle that doesn’t run on fossil fuels — especially those who can’t afford an electric car.
- President Trump took credit for an Obama-era incentive to buy electric vehicles at Tuesday’s presidential debate. (Electrek)
- Uber and Lyft are stocked with former Obama administration officials lobbying for regressive labor and environmental policies. Would a President Biden embrace them? (New Republic)
- The National Association of City Transportation Officials suggests repurposing streets as outdoor voting booths. (Government Tech)
- Passenger rail company Brightline is selling $3.2 billion in bonds to finance the first leg of a line between Las Vegas and California. (Las Vegas Sun)
- The Seattle City Council approved a new pay formula that will ensure Uber and Lyft drivers make the city minimum wage of $16.39 an hour after expenses. (Seattle Times)
- A pilot program will bring a fleet of shared electric vehicles to Minneapolis and St. Paul. (MinnPost)
- Charlotte opened new bus-only lanes on one of its most congested streets. (WCNC)
- Aided by investment in 5G wireless internet, China is about to unleash fleets of self-driving taxis in congested cities. (Fast Company)
- And, finally, a man has biked across the country from Poo Poo Point to Pee Pee Creek. (Yosef Kessler via Twitter)