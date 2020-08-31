Monday’s Headlines to Kick Off the Week

Fast Company published an excerpt from former Streetsblog USA Editor Angie Schmitt’s new book, “Right of Way: Race, Class, and the Silent Epidemic of Pedestrian Deaths in America.” (We interviewed Angie last week.)
California planner Tamika Butler calls for equity and inclusion to root out discrimination in transportation. (RPA)
The Governors Highway Safety Association says that states need to build more micromobility infrastructure and come up with a uniform set of regulations. (Smart Cities World)
Switching to a franchise model won’t save Uber and Lyft from legal challenges over their labor practices. (Bloomberg)
Flexibility will be key as transit agencies recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. (Cities Today)
President Trump’s failure to fill positions at the Department of Energy could make it tougher for a future Biden administration to implement his $2-trillion climate change plan. (E&E News)
The Federal Transit Administration released funding for a New Jersey rail bridge, a Kansas City streetcar extension, light rail in Phoenix and northern Indiana commuter rail (Progressive Railroading), as well as bus rapid transit in Miami (CBS Miami).
Strong Towns has a four-part series on how Kansas City saddled itself with too many roads and parking lots.
Google sister company Waymo is testing autonomous trucks in Texas. (Transport Topics)
The Los Angeles Metro is considering going fare-free in 2021. (Streetsblog LA)
San Francisco is looking at congestion pricing as a solution for growing traffic gridlock. (Examiner)
In Austin, some are worried that a $7-billion transit package will lead to gentrification. (Community Impact)
Black people make up only 6 percent of Portland, but are 18 percent of the people stopped by police for traffic infractions. (Bike Portland)
A South African woman who turned 111 last week offered the secret to longevity: she never owned a car. (Jewish Telegraph Agency)
You may have noticed a new byline popping up on Streetsblog lately, and it’s time to finally make it official: We’re pleased to announce the arrival of Tanya Snyder as our new reporter tracking the national transportation policy beat. Before joining Streetsblog, Tanya covered Congress for Pacifica Radio’s Washington Bureau and for public radio stations […]