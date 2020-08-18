Tuesday’s Headlines from Around the U.S.A.

Bloomberg predicts that the suburbs will become more like cities, with denser housing and better transit, to attract people fleeing increasingly expensive urban areas. Likewise, as Britons continue to work from home, London is seeing the rise of small towns over the city center (Guardian). Meanwhile, Streetsblog decoded President Trump’s racist dog-whistle in the Wall Street Journal on Monday.
With all the focus on climate change, don’t forget that the much older problem of air pollution is still with us. The benefit to air quality alone is worth the cost of shifting away from fossil fuels. (Vox)
Good design can bring cities together and relieve the trauma inflicted on Black communities. (Reuters)
Fast Company profiles BlackSpace, a coalition of architects, planners and others seeking to change the at best neglectful and at worst overtly racist ways cities have developed along socio-economic lines.
Uber and Lyft’s fight with California over labor rights is just beginning. (Cap Radio)
San Diego officials unveiled a $177-billion plan to radically transform transit in the region by 2050, with 350 miles of high-speed rail, transit hubs, autonomous shuttles and bus express lanes. Although some conservatives are pushing to widen freeways instead, a referendum on the plan could come as early as 2022. (Encinitas Advocate)
D.C. Metro service returns to nearly normal this week, nearly doubling after drastic coronavirus cutbacks. (Washington Post)
New policies in Salt Lake City will bring sidewalks, bike lanes and greenspace to streets that are solely for moving cars. (Salt Lake Tribune)
Austin and its transit agency, Cap Metro, have formed a new organization to oversee the $7-billion Project Connect transit plan. (KUT)
After rolling around empty since the pandemic started in March, the Cincinnati streetcar will once again start ferrying passengers Sept. 2. And it will be free to ride. (WLWT)
Philadelphia is installing GPS on Indego bikes after 330 of 1,400 went missing so far this year. (Billy Penn)
The Pensacola Bay Bridge has a new multi-use path, so cyclists and pedestrians can finally safely cross it. (News Journal)
