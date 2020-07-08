Wednesday’s Headlines From Around North America
- A little over half the people surveyed by the World Economic Forum say they’re uncomfortable taking transit, but the reasons differ. Italian, French and Chinese transit riders said mandating masks is the most important measure to make them feel safe, while most Americans ranked disinfecting masks first.
- The COVID crisis, economic recession, protests for racial justice and climate change are crying out for better transportation policy that invests in communities equitably and protects the environment. The Democratic INVEST Act takes steps in that direction. while the Republican does not. (Natural Resources Defense Council)
- The Trump Administration is threatening to revoke two Obama-era housing rules cracking down on segregation. (Politico)
- Driving isn’t just deadly for humans — it’s deadly for wildlife, too. Reduced driving during the pandemic is saving the lives of millions of dear, frogs, birds and other animals. (The Atlantic)
- Toll road revenue is down by up to 40 percent because fewer people are driving during the pandemic. The good news is that fewer people are driving; the bad news is that in places like Virginia, some of that revenue goes toward funding transit projects. (Washington Post)
- New York is a subway city, but buses have become more popular since the pandemic started because riders view them as safer and less stressful than trains. But drivers are still pushing back against plans for new bus-only lanes to accommodate the uptick in ridership. (NY Times)
- In the aftermath of George Floyd’s killing, Minneapolis transit workers are proposing changes to the way Metro Transit serves minority passengers, including replacing police with ambassadors to help with fare enforcement. (Star Tribune)
- A 90-year-old woman was killed crossing the street in Wheeling, but the driver wasn’t charged because police said she was jaywalking — even though the intersection has no crosswalks. (WTRF)
- Fifty new speed cameras in Toronto are now active and giving out tickets. (Narcity)
- Fort Collins, Colorado’s two restored historic streetcars are both running on the same line for the first time in more than 70 years. (Coloradoan)