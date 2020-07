Thursday’s Headlines: Pre-Fourth of July Edition

s a new kind of legislative framework that ties together transportation, land use, housing, development and climate that are inextricably linked but usually addressed separately ( Smart Growth ).

Uber is starting to cooperate with transit agencies by allowing users to buy bus and train tickets or hail publicly run shuttles through its app. ( New York Times

Data collected by insurance company Allstate provides further proof that drivers are more reckless on streets emptied out by the pandemic. Drivers are 20 percent more likely to go over 100 miles per hour, and crash speeds are up 50 percent. (

Fast Company

)